Sister speaks about brother shot and killed last year in Love Grove apartment, JSO announces arrest

Action News Jax heard from family members of the man who was shot and killed last July inside his apartment complex in Love Grove.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

That man was 27-year-old Terrill Trumble, or as his family calls, him, T.J.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, months later, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the case.

T.J.’s sister said she can finally sleep better at night knowing James Conyers has been charged in connection with her brother’s murder.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating suspicious death in Love Grove neighborhood

Now, JSO said he was already in jail facing charges for possession for a firearm by a convicted felon but those charges have now been upgrade.

“It’s really hard but, to accept that this is how he died -- but at least we can get some type of justice,” T.J.’s older sister Bristol Garrett said. “But I’m very pleased with how hard they worked on getting this case solved.

His sister said even after almost seven months later, his death still feels unreal.

“I love you. I love you so much,” Garrett said. “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him... and you always think that you have enough time.”

On July, 24, 2023, police responded to a death investigation in the Blanchard Apartments off Pullen Road in the Love Grove neighborhood.

READ: Arlington vandalism suspects have until Friday to avoid charges, condo’s HOA said

JSO’s arrest report said they found Trumble “on the floor in the bathroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.”

“He unfortunately was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Garrett said. “He was robbed as he was murdered.”

Garret said her brother was a good person who worked hard and had so much life ahead of him.

She wants her brother to be remembered as a kind human being who put others first. She plans to keep his legacy alive for the four-year-old daughter T.J. left behind.

READ: ‘Felt like I was gonna die:’ Local mother saved by dive team after car goes into retention pond

“I always will make sure that she knows, when she gets older, who her daddy was, and I will make sure that I keep that memory alive for her,” Garrett said.

His family now wants justice.

As for Conyers, his next court hearing is set for next Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 a.m. This will determine whether he will be on house arrest or in jail during his trial.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Court documents reveal he currently has a $1 million bond.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.