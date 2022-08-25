My sister and I squeezed into Amtrak's $600 roomette for 35 hours. Look inside our 23-square-foot space with a closet, beds, and no bathroom.

I took the Coast Starlight from Los Angeles to Seattle, and I already want to do it again. Sojourner White

My sister and I recently spent 35 hours traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle on the Amtrak Coast Starlight.

For $600, we stayed in a Superliner roomette, which is the entry-level category for the train's private cabins.

Since the roomette, which is 3 feet 6 inches wide and 6 feet 6 inches long, fits up to two people (there's a top bunk and a bottom bunk), my sister and I split the cost of the room for our girls' trip.

Here's what the experience was like.

The hallway between private rooms was very narrow.

There were other cabins directly across the hallway from our Superliner roomette. Sojourner White

When we boarded the Coast Starlight, we walked through a small hallway to find our roomette, which was located directly across from other cabins.

The hallway was tiny. A traveler with a backpack could fit in it, but not much else could.

We had two people and two backpacks in our roomette, so the small closet inside our cabin helped us maximize as much space as we could.

Passengers who traveled with more than a backpack could put their extra luggage on the first floor by the bathrooms.

The seats in the roomettes turned into the bottom bunk bed at night.

The seats in our roomettes transformed into a bed when it was time to sleep. Sojourner White

Upon entering the roomette, there were two seats. They converted into a bottom bunk bed when it was time to sleep.

A small convertible table sat between the seats. There was also a closet on the right side of the room and a mirror on the left.

I recommend bringing a portable USB charger with multiple sockets since our roomette only had one outlet.

Our Superliner roomette didn't have a private bathroom or sink.

The Coast Starlight had bathrooms on the first and second floors. Sojourner White

In our Superliner roomette, there wasn't a bathroom (nor was there a sink) inside the room.

However, passengers could use bathrooms on the first and second floors. The train also had showers on the first floor.

If we'd sprung for a Superliner bedroom, which is one category above the roomettes and double the size, we'd have gotten a private sink, restroom, and shower.

Dining-car meals were included in the price of our roomette.

The cost of breakfast, lunch, and dinner was included in our ticket. Sojourner White

Booking a roomette meant that meals in the dining car were included in our overall ticket price.

Some of the meals I ate on the Coast Starlight included an omelette for breakfast, a chicken salad for lunch, and a plate of chicken tortellini (paired with wine) for dinner.

Desserts — such as cheesecake, carrot cake, and chocolate cake — came with lunch and dinner.

I slept in the top bunk, which was comfortable but a bit small.

I took the top bunk and used the safety straps to make sure I didn't fall off the bed. Sojourner White

At night, we locked the door and closed the curtain for privacy.

When it was time to sleep, I chose the top bunk, which was quite the experience.

I needed to set up the safety strap, a harness-like contraption that hung on the outside of the top bunk bed and connected to the ceiling, to keep myself from rolling over and falling off the bed.

I'm only 5'1 and still felt a little cramped in the bunk, but I was still comfortable enough to get some sleep.

I enjoyed my experience in the roomette and would book it again

I watched the sunrise in the Coast Starlight's observation car. Sojourner White

Overall, the roomette helped get us through 35 hours on the Coast Starlight.

Waking up to see the sunrise from the observation car reminded me why I chose this ride in the first place. I'd totally do it again.

