A possible attempted kidnapping was caught on camera. A man in khaki shorts grabs a 4-year-old’s hand and appears to try and take off with him. The boy’s sister sees what’s happening, grabs her brother’s arm and takes him back. It all happened at a Lehigh Acres, Florida, Walmart. A license plate scan led police to a home where the suspect was seen wearing the same clothes as in the surveillance video. Inside Edition Digital has more.

View comments