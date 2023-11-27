'Sister Wives: One on One' recap: Robyn cries over Janelle and Kody’s breakup

Robyn Brown said she still questions why Janelle and Kody Brown didn't fight harder to mend their relationship after a blowout fight that aired during this season of "Sister Wives."

In a new “Sister Wives: One on One” special, Robyn Brown got emotional while talking about the fight that led to Janelle and Kody Brown's separation. The reality star told host Sukanya Krishnan that she tried to encourage her husband to mend fences with Janelle Brown.

"(I was saying), 'Go work it out with her. Go talk to her,'" she said.

Robyn Brown, who is Kody Brown's fourth wife, said she felt strongly that Janelle and Kody Brown's relationship was worth saving.

"And it’s weird to me because I kept saying, 'You guys have how many years together? You have six kids," she said.

"Yeah, 30 years," Krishnan replied.

"Yeah, that’s worth looking at," Robyn Brown said. "You know, I said that to him over and over."

The 45-year-old teared up and apologized for getting emotional.

"That’s worth looking at. That’s worth fighting for. I’m like, 'Why can’t you just go talk and see if there’s something worth fighting for?'" she said. "That’s a long time. That’s a lot of kids. And to just like, you know, toss it to the side. I said, 'That’s one fight."

Meanwhile, Kody Brown satits down with Krishnan and explained why neither he nor Janelle Brown were interested in reviving their marriage.

“Janelle and I have both seen so little value in the relationship that we have not made those steps to bring it back together. Janelle sees more value in the relationship with Christine than she does in the relationship with me,” he said.

Janelle and Christine Brown, Kody's second wife who left him in November 2021, have developed a close relationship amid the family turmoil. At another point in the special, Kody said he was "jealous" of their bond.

Kody and Janelle Brown aren't the only members of the family who have been on rough terms during Season 18 of "Sister Wives." Kody Brown is also estranged from several of his children. Robyn Brown has spoken at length about how she and her children have felt isolated from the rest of the family.

While chatting with Krishnan, Robyn Brown said she would've been willing to put tension behind her had Janelle Brown invited her over for the holidays.

"If she would have invited me and they said they wanted us, I would have gone. I would have been safe, yeah," she said.

Much of Kody and Janelle Brown's tension has revolved around his estrangement from their sons, which somewhat involved Robyn Brown. Back in Season 17, Kody Brown says his sons Gabriel and Garrison "disrespected" him by disobeying his COVID-19 protocols.

"For him, a lot of it revolves around you, you know, and protecting you, like get along with you and stop blaming you," she said.

"OK, and I understand that as a husband, that’s his right, I guess, to say it. But I also, I never wanted an apology. I didn’t ask for one. I never expected one," she said. "I was not saying this to him and I and I feel very frustrated that my name got brought into this because this wasn’t something I was interested in."

The rest of the first episode of the "One on One" special detailed Kody Brown's feelings for Robyn Brown, and how they differed for his other wives. Kody Brown says he was only "in love" with Robyn Brown.

“There was a safety and a vulnerability that I had never experienced in my life. I met her and I started weeping for joy and didn’t stop for months," he said.

“Let’s just say the two of us had a click whereas I was working for years with these others to get them to get this place,” he says. “Never had the click.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com