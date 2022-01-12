'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown says the family puts 'individual problems and issues' aside during Christmas in an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode

Christine Brown on "Sister Wives." TLC

The Brown family celebrates Christmas in an exclusive clip from Sunday's new "Sister Wives."

Christine says the family forgets about their "problems and issues" to celebrate the holiday.

Kody admits he's feeling "blue" despite having his wives and many of his children together.

The Brown family finally gathers together at Robyn's house for Christmas in an exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of "Sister Wives," but not everyone is feeling joyful.

As TLC's sneak peek shows, some family members are feeling the holiday spirit and choosing the focus on the positives. "Overall, I'd say our Christmases are always really good," Christine Brown says in a solo interview seemingly filmed during December 2020. "We just kind of put whatever problems and issues individuals will be having... we just kind of put those aside and just tackle that on another day."

She also says the family tries to "just focus on celebrating us together instead," reflecting on how their holiday in 2020 was "a great Christmas."

Ultimately, that good spirit didn't last into the 2021 holiday season. Christine, who is Kody's third wife, announced their split in November 2021 via Instagram, writing that they "have grown apart" and that she made "the difficult decision to leave."

Robyn adds in the clip from Sunday's upcoming episode, at which point Christine and Kody were seemingly still in a relationship, that having the whole Brown family together at Christmas was "melting away some of the hurts" that had happened between family members because of the pandemic.

But not everyone is feeling merry and bright.

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Much of this season of "Sister Wives" so far has shown tension between Kody and his wives as the polygamous patriarch has been pushing hard to get every member of his family that lives on their property in Flagstaff, Arizona to follow his strict COVID-19 safety rules.

"I think we've damaged some relationships. So I think it's time to get back to the normalcy and see if we can smooth some of those things out," Janelle says of the family's Christmas celebration in the preview.

Kody similarly mentions the "struggles" the family has had throughout the year with "relationships," "COVID," and the death of Janelle's mother, Sheryl Brown, who was married to Kody's dad, William Winn Brown, until William's death in 2013.

"I'm a little blue, I'm not really feeling that joyful this Christmas," Kody says.

The clip also reveals the toll COVID-19 separation has taken on other members of the family. Kody and Robyn's daughter and the youngest Brown child, Ariella, appears to forget some of her older siblings' names while opening gifts from them.

"It's interesting and it's even a little sad that Ariella is forgetting who her brothers and sisters are," says Kody.

A new episode of "Sister Wives" airs on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Read the original article on Insider