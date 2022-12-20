'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown on holiday plans: 'I don't give gifts anymore'

Christine Brown isn't stressed about finding the perfect present for each of her six children this holiday season.

Instead, the “Sister Wives” star is taking a more simplified approach to gift giving this year.

“I don’t give gifts anymore. We do stockings,” the 50-year-old tells TODAY.com.

Rather than buying a bunch of gifts, the mother of six prefers to pick up small little trinkets that her kids will love to find in their stockings on Christmas day.

“Stocking stuffers are where it’s at. And I go crazy for stockings,” she says. “I definitely have my top 10 favorite things that I give in the stockings.

The reality star says she likes to curate a mix of "useful" items and some that are "absolute rubbish," bought simply for the fun.

As it turns out, Christine's children also share her stress-free approach to holiday gifting.

“We’re not into giving each other gifts. We just want to go on vacation together. So we have a trip planned next year and we’re just going to give each other money for traveling,” she says.

After moving to Utah last year with her daughter Truely, 12, Christine is surrounded by family and she plans to spend Christmas at her daughter Mykelti's house.

"We’ll open stockings and then hang out and play games and hold grandkids and bond. And (we'll) put money towards a vacation because I don’t like to have a lot of stuff. I like memories," she says.

Mykelti, who lives a half an hour away from Christine's new home, recently welcomed twin boys named Archer Banks and Ace McCord. The 26-year-old is also mom to a 20-month-old daughter Avalon Asa.

Christine says she's proud of Mykelti's parenting skills. “She is a badass mom. She is a better mom than I ever was at her age,” Christine says.

The proud grandma (or Oma, as her grandkids call her) admires how Mykelti is willing to set "boundaries" that work for her family of five.

For instance, Christine recently asked her daughter if she could stop by to visit the twins again. Mykelti's response surprised her in the best possible way.

“And she goes, ‘No, you can’t. We’re gonna establish a routine and we’re gonna establish a life first. I have three kids now and we’re just gonna get settled,’” Christine says.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com