'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reveals she and husband Kody haven't been physically intimate in 'a decade'

Meri and Kody Brown. TLC

Meri Brown said on Sunday's "Sister Wives" it's been "a decade" since she and Kody were intimate.

Kody said there is a "double standard" in plural marriage because he can't leave his wives.

He called an intimate marriage with Meri "emotional torture," but Meri said she still has hope.

In the first part of the "Sister Wives" season 16 tell-all special, star Meri Brown revealed just how long her marriage to Kody had been struggling.

Meri told host Sukanya Krishnan on Sunday's "Sister Wives: One on One" that it's been about "a decade" since she's been physically intimate with Kody.

"Sister Wives" began filming in August 2009 and premiered in fall 2010, so Meri's new comments appear to suggest that the couple's relationship has struggled for almost as long as the Browns have allowed cameras to capture their lives for TLC.

Previously, many fans believed that Meri's 2015 catfishing scandal is what tore the couple apart. As revealed on season 10 and shown on subsequent seasons of the show, Meri, who is Kody's first of four wives, began talking to a person she believed was a man named "Sam" on Twitter in 2015, around the time of her legal divorce from Kody.

(The "Sister Wives" patriarch divorced Meri in early 2015 in order to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, so he could adopt Robyn's children from a previous marriage but remained in a spiritual marriage with Meri.)

Meri initially believed that "Sam" was a Chicago businessman but later found out "Sam" was actually a woman impersonating a man, according to People.

"During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were," Meri told People in 2015.

Kody and Meri on "GMA." Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Meri admitted in a season 11 episode of "Sister Wives," presumably filmed in 2016, that she had "considered leaving" the family amidst her scandal, but that she never considered leaving Kody for "Sam."

Story continues

Kody appeared to support Meri in the initial aftermath of her scandal, but in a season 11 episode of "Sister Wives," the couple revealed to their therapist that they've had a difficult relationship for many years. But its nature significantly changed since the scandal broke.

As was shown on the sixteenth season of "Sister Wives," which aired this year, Meri was eventually left feeling like she wasn't in a marriage at all. "Am I a sister wife when I don't have a husband?" Meri asked in a solo interview, admitting she doesn't feel like a part of her own family.

On Sunday's tell-all, Kody said that though Meri remains a part of the family, he never intends on thinking of her as anything more than a friend again. He said that Meri was planning to leave his "ass" when she was initially talking to her catfish and believes that Meri thought she found a "better, richer man." He described her scandal as "an affair."

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kody said there is a "double standard" in plural marriage because his wives are able to leave him, but he can't leave them. "I'm not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her," he said. "Because I'm not gonna go through that emotional torture ever again."

By contrast, Meri voiced "hope" for her marriage in the tell-all. "I'm still committed. I've made my choice. I'm still here," she said.

Part two of "Sister Wives One on One" airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

Read the original article on Insider