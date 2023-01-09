'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'

Robyn and Kody Brown. TLC; TLC

Robyn Brown said her husband Kody "still" had "romance" with former wives who experienced "weight gain."

She appeared to chastise some of his former partners for "nagging" him and comparing relationships.

She said she can't "sympathize" with the other women's complaints other than knowing relationships are "hard."

Robyn Brown rejected the claim that she was the only wife who had a unique relationship with her husband Kody Brown on Sunday's final installment of the "Sister Wives: One on One" finale special. She told host Sukanya Krishnan that she had seen Kody maintain a "romance" with his three former wives when they had "stretch marks" and "weight gain."

Her response came after Krishnan mentioned that Kody's ex Christine Brown had referred to Robyn and Kody as "soulmates" in her interview for the special.

A seemingly confused Robyn maintained that Kody's first three wives made "choices" in the past that made Kody feel like he couldn't go to their houses while he was "protecting our health" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She had something with Kody. She did not take care of it," Robyn said of Christine, adding that her husband wanted a "soulmate experience with each one of his wives."

Christine and Robyn Brown. TLC

"He's a loving person, he's a loving husband," she continued. "And what you're seeing is years of people not taking care of their relationships." She claimed that some of his former wives rejected him "affection-wise" because they were "uncomfortable" and wondered rhetorically how that could help a relationship stay healthy.

She also appeared to chastise the other women for "nagging" Kody and comparing their relationships to hers.

"When I came into this family, I knew and I saw that when there's stretch marks and there's weight gain and there's like, you know you're being stagnant in the marriage, or there's fights or there's money problems or whatever it is, he still had this romance going with each of them," Robyn said.

Kody and Robyn shared a kiss before they were married on "Sister Wives." TLC

She said that she didn't know how to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners except to say that she knows "relationships are hard."

"Get your butt in there and work it out," she added.

Robyn is Kody's fourth wife whom he married on the season one finale of "Sister Wives" in 2010.

He and his third wife Christine announced their split in November 2021 and consider themselves "divorced." In the December 2022 finale special, Kody and his second wife, Janelle Brown, announced they were "separated." Around that same time, his first wife, Meri Brown, told Krishnan that he "made the decision" to end their spiritual marriage of more than 30 years.

Robyn said that some of her former sister wives "handed" Kody to her, essentially leaving them no choice but to practice monogamy, though they want a polygamous family. The 44-year-old admitted that while she'd prefer to live a plural lifestyle, she's "scared" to ask Kody to court a potential new wife because their family has already broken apart.

Episodes of "Sister Wives" are available to stream now on Discovery Plus.

