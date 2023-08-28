Sisters among 3 killed when driver runs red light, slams into their Uber, CA cops say

Three Uber passengers died when a driver ran a red light and rammed into the car, California police say. Now there’s been an arrest.

On Aug. 26, Los Angeles police responded to reports of a car crash after a man, later identified as Gregory Black, 31, ran a red light and hit a ride-share car, according to an Aug. 28 news release by the police department.

The car was hit and “spun out of control” before landing on the median, police said. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Two of the passengers killed in the crash were identified as Kimberly Izquierdo, 27, and Veronica Amezola, 23, police told KABC.

The two were described as “both bright and full of life, with so much more life to live.” They were known to give “so much love through their kindness, intelligence, compassion, and joy,” according to a GoFundMe page.

Police told KTLA the other passenger who died in the crash was identified as Juvelyn Arroyo, 23, according to the outlet.

Police said the crash led to one of the women being ejected from the back of the Uber, FOX 11 reported.

Arroyo was a childhood friend of the sisters, according to the GoFundMe page.

The 38-year-old ride-share driver and Black were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

McClatchy News reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more information Aug. 28 and is awaiting a response.

Black is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 323-421-2500, according to the release.

