Sisters announce five-part series on 'Evolution of Wisdom Thought'

Jan. 13—The Sisters of Providence and Indiana State University Professor Emeritus Arthur Feinsod will host a five-part series, "Evolution of Wisdom Thought," virtually or in-person.

The first session will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27, in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center and will explore "The Epic of Gilgamesh."

The first class will introduce the concept of wisdom in general and examine what has come to be known as "The Epic of Gilgamesh," the Sumerian classic found on cuneiform tablets chronicling King Gilgamesh's quest for immortality after the death of his best friend Enkidu.

Sister Paula Damiano, SP, said wisdom thought has evolved in so many ways since "The Epic of Gilgamesh."

"It has remained similar or even the same, though, to the 20th century," Sister Paula said. "Each society — and the religions it has fostered — has produced its own unique form of wisdom while, at the same time, deriving from and building on some of the same or similar ethical and spiritual principles that have come before it."

The four remaining classes, all taking place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., will explore:

—Marcus Aurelius and Dag Hammarskjold on Feb. 17

—Sir Gawain and the Green Knight on March 9

—Viktor Frank's "Man's Search for Meaning" on April 27

—Mohandas Gandhi's Spirituality and Politics on May 18

Cost to attend each class is $25. For more information, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, or contact 812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org.