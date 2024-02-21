Sisters Celebrate Arrest of Their Alleged Child Predator Dad

Two sisters are celebrating the arrest of their fugitive dad. They say they suspected their dad, Davie Albarran, preyed on children. Cops say when they launched a criminal investigation into the allegations, Albarran went on the run. His determined daughters mounted a social media campaign to track him down. The sisters even appeared on “America's Most Wanted.” Their father was finally busted after 451 days on the run. He was found after he was recognized on the television program “America's Most Wanted.”

