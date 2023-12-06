Sisters of Charity Foundation awards more than $2.4 million

CANTON − The Board of Directors of the Sisters of Charity Foundation of Canton has announced $2.4 million in grants for the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

Responsive Efforts: Commitment to respond to specific or short-term community needs. Total: $1,058,566

Aultman Health Foundation, to support the Forensic Nursing Program, $25,000

ArtsinStark, to support capital renovations for EN-RICH-MENT’s new education center, $150,000

Aunt Susie’s Cancer Wellness Center, to support cleaning services for individuals with mobility issues who are undergoing cancer treatment, over two years, $12,000

Beacon Charitable Pharmacy, capital support for new building, $100,000

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, to support the Healing After Violent Encounters Network (HAVEN) Forensic Nursing Program, $149,760

CommQuest Services, capital support for renovations and realigned facilities footprint, $375,000

Compassion Delivered, to support refrigeration equipment for program expansion, $24,056

Ekaza-Bridging The Gap, to support the Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and Medicine (STEMM) program, $5,000

Greater Stark County Urban League, to support operations, $100,000

Stark County Minority Business Association, to support the Expanding Resources for All training program, $9,000

Stark Education Partnership, to support operations, over three years, $108,750

Strategic Collaborations: Work alongside others to launch programs that build capacity and increase effectiveness in community services. Total: $163,613

Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health, to support preventive behavioral health services for children in out-of-school-time programs, over 21 months, $148,613

Stark Library, to support free books for young children enrolled in the Dolly Parton and Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program, over two years, $15,000

Foundation-Led Initiatives: Efforts to develop and hone programs focused on systemic change. Total: $1,178,720

AHEAD Foundation, to support the Massillon SPARK Kindergarten readiness program, $16,100

Alliance for Children and Families, to support overflow shelter, $84,000

Domestic Violence Project, Inc., to support Canton shelter stabilization, over three years, $329,000

Early Childhood Education Alliance, to support SPARK in Alliance and professional development for early childhood workers, over three years, $141,970

Groundwork Ohio, to support early childhood data analysis and dashboard creation, $50,000

ICAN Housing, to support one-time gap funding for permanent supportive housing projects, $167,645

JRC, to support digital curriculum upgrade for its learning centers, over three years, $35,005

Refuge of Hope Ministries, to support a rapid rehousing program for single adults, over 18 months, $150,000

Refuge of Hope Ministries, to support a women’s overflow shelter for the winter, $5,000

Stark Housing Network, to support efforts to recruit, retain, and upskill the workforce throughout Stark County’s homelessness system, $200,000

The Sisters of Charity Foundation of Canton reviews grants on a rolling basis. Information on the grant application process is available at www.scfcanton.org.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sisters of Charity Foundation awards more than $2.4 million in grants