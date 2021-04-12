Sisters Help Save Asian Man Being Beaten, Robbed in Oakland

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

Two Asian American sisters helped save a 57-year-old Asian man from a violent robbery in Oakland, California by distracting the suspect.

The incident happened on Saturday shortly after 7 a.m. on 10th Street between Martin Luther King Jr Way and Jefferson Street, when Tiffany Chuk and her sister, Angela Chuk, saw a man getting punched by another man through the window of a second-floor condominium unit, according to NBC Bay Area.

Tiffany saw the suspect drive the wrong way into a one-way street, she told NBC. The man then parked his car and jumped out of his vehicle to assault the 57-year-old man.

The victim told KPIX5 he was walking to get his coffee when the attack happened.

“The perpetrator was sitting on top of the victim, holding him down physically and landing blows to his face, his chest, and the victim was struggling, screaming for help,” Angela said. “It lasted maybe 20 to 30 seconds, as we were yelling for him to stop.”

The man struggled and fought to defend himself while on his back in the middle of the sidewalk, as seen in the video.

The two sisters quickly sprung into action. One of them kept recording the incident on her phone while the other tried to distract the suspect by banging on the window. Their brother also called 911.

The suspect hit the victim one more time before fleeing in his vehicle. The victim also tried to chase him but to no avail.

“This person could be my grandpa, my uncle, my dad. It’s scary and it’s sad violence should not be tolerated it needs to stop,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany and Angela, who live in Hawaii and Orlando, respectively, were in the city to visit their brother. They were in disbelief, never imagining they would witness an Oakland attack they only read about on the news and social media.

“It was horrifying and terrible,” Tiffany said, KRON4 reported. “My sister couldn’t even sleep that night. That man could’ve been anybody. To witness it first-hand and to see the man yell as he was getting attacked, that’s why I wanted to share the video. We want this person brought to justice.”

The suspect is still at large. The sisters helped the victim file a police report as he only spoke Cantonese. He said the attacker did not take his wallet during the robbery. The man also suffered bruising and swelling to his face.

Feature Image via NBC Bay Area

