Sister's service inspires new state trooper at Gaylord post

GAYLORD — Inspired by a family member who was in the military, Logan McQueen began to think seriously about being in service to others when he completed college.

After he earned an associate degree in science from North Central Michigan College, McQueen decided to pursue a career with the Michigan State Police (MSP). Recently, he completed his training at the 144th Trooper Recruit School in Lansing and is now starting his career at the Gaylord post.

A native of Petoskey, McQueen said his sister who was in the U.S. Air Force, became a role model for him.

"At a very young age she taught me about service toward others," McQueen said. "Later she became a dispatcher for the state police and that inspired me to pursue a career of serving others."

He is happy about starting his career in Gaylord, about a 45-mile drive from his hometown.

"When you first start out you need to be familiar with the roads in the area. Being from the post area, I am already familiar with where people are located and where the calls are coming from and that helps a lot," he said.

Logan McQueen

Law enforcement agencies like the state police are finding it difficult to fill the ranks with new recruits. McQueen said those considering a career in law enforcement should take the time to talk to those who are already in the field.

"One thing that affected me is I was nervous about applying. My sister (encouraged) me to talk to troopers and go for a ride-along. I eventually became a cadet to get to know my post better. Be ambitious and talk to troopers because we are always willing to listen and to talk to people. If you have questions about being a trooper, call and talk to one," said McQueen.

Many of us have observed situations where an adult admonishes a small child in public by telling them they will get a police officer to arrest them if they don't stop misbehaving. McQueen wishes that those scenes never happen.

"I thing that is kind of sad especially in this day and age with the public perception of law enforcement taking some different turns," he said. "(Arresting) is not the only thing we do. The biggest thing we do is we listen to people. We listen to all opinions and take corrective action when we need to. As a child I remember troopers in our area hosting community events.

"People will always have their own opinions and this is fine," McQueen added. "I would ask that they take the time to talk to someone else and keep an open mind."

In addition to the other 60 graduates of the 144th Trooper Recruit School besides McQueen, there are approximately 1,170 state police troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,870 enlisted members in the MSP.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Sister's service inspires new state trooper at Gaylord post