Sisters mourn 20-year-old Montgomery woman killed in Labor Day shooting

Montgomery resident Adrianna Conville, 20, was beloved by her two sisters, Kianna Sheppard and Aisha Davis. They said she had a big heart and a free spirit.

They said she also struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues.

“She was just all around a really sweet person," Davis said. "For anybody is dealing with mental health or substance abuse, I would just like to pray for them and ask people if they have people such as that not to give up on those people because it really hurts when you lose them."

Conville's life ended on Labor Day, when she was shot and killed at a Motel 6 on East Boulevard.

Police arrested Brendan Thomas, 25, in connection with her murder. The allege that he shot Conville and another man, and he's been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Sheppard said Conville was outgoing and took care of people even though she was having a hard time. She would open her home to people who did not have a place to go.

Her sisters remembered her as an active young woman with her own dreams and ambitions. She loved being outside and going swimming. She wanted to travel and talked about going to the Bahamas. She appreciated music and listened to Billie Eilish and Rod Wave.

At Selma High School, she was on the basketball and cheerleading teams. Conville watched all the "Bring It On" movies and had wanted to be a cheerleader since she was a small child.

“It doesn’t matter what it was she wanted to be a part of it somehow," Sheppard said.

She loved dogs and dreamed of someday opening a dog shelter and becoming a veterinarian, Davis said. She had two dogs, Bella and Pablo.

Conville was also stubborn and resented authority figures. But Davis said she was trying to get better.

“I loved her a whole lot," Davis said.

