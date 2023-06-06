Sisters who shot, assaulted Wauwatosa George Webb employee have been sentenced to prison

Both of the 20-year-old twin sisters who were charged after a George Webb employee was shot in the face in Wauwatosa last year have now been sentenced to prison by a Milwaukee County judge.

On June 2, Breanta Johnson was sentenced to six years in prison and four years extended supervision after she pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury. She was given credit for 487 days served.

In March, Bryanna Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision after she pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon. She was given credit for 406 days served in prison, according to court records.

Both must complete an anger management course, court records show, and continue receiving mental health treatment.

On Jan. 30, 2022, Bryanna shot 26-year-old Anthony Rodriguez after Breanta punched him and wrestled him to the ground at the restaurant at 12201 W. North Ave, the criminal complaint said, and Breanta stomped on his face after he was shot.

Anthony Rodriguez was shot in the face following an argument while he was working at George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa on Jan. 30, 2022. He's pictured here with his 2-year-old son.

The women, along with two others, were angry because their food wasn't being served fast enough, the complaint said. In court on June 2, Breanta's attorney said that saying Breanta "flipped out because she didn't get her burger" is "nonsense" and simplifies the incident, attributing it to poor mental health.

Her attorney also read a letter that Breanta wrote to Rodriguez in which she apologized for her actions and expressed regret.

The Milwaukee sisters were originally charged with attempted first-degree homicide.

Rodriguez survived the incident and was able to regain the ability to walk on his own, which doctors had warned may not be possible.

"He's really a walking miracle," his mother, Danielle Rodriguez, told the Journal Sentinel as he recovered last year.

A GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills and recovery has raised over $76,000.

The latest update on the GoFundMe page was posted in January. It says Rodriguez has returned to work at a new full-time job and has been able to work out at the gym in his free time.

"Anthony also underwent months of therapy for the trauma, and that was not easy either," the page said. "Being shot in the head and stomped in the face isn't something you walk away from without some psychological wounds."

