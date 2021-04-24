Sisters of St. Mary of Namur have left their educational mark on Texas and Fort Worth

Richard J. Gonzales
·3 min read

In Sister St. John Begnaud’s book “A Little Good,” she wrote about Father Pierre De Smet’s appeal in 1861 to Mother Claire, superior general of the Sisters of Saint Mary of Namur, to send sisters to evangelize Native Americans. Leaving their motherhouse in Namur, Belgium, several sisters reached New York in 1863 but decided not to travel farther in the midst of the Civil War.

After requests by Texas bishops, Mother Delphine sent three sisters who in 1873 opened a school in Waco “to do a little good.” Waco was a stop on the Chisholm Trail and also known as “Six Shooter Junction.” Anti-Catholic sentiments and the lack of students prompted them to consider returning to New York. When yellow and dengue fevers struck the region, Waco residents were forced to quarantine. Mother Emilie, the lead sister in Waco, saw it as a sign that God intended for them to stay.

Father Jean Marie Guyot asked the sisters to open a school close to Fort Worth’s first Catholic Church, St. Stanislaus, on Throckmorton Street. To accommodate a growing Catholic population, Father Guyot oversaw the construction in 1888 of St. Patrick Cathedral, a block away from Hell’s Half Acre. As student enrollment increased, the sisters raised funds for the construction of St. Ignatius Academy adjacent to St. Patrick in 1889.

As the sisters’ reputation for providing excellent education spread, St. Ignatius drew students from local families and throughout the state. The school offered boarding and accepted boys and girls. Aware of the need to educate children of poor families, they opened an annex school at Kentucky Avenue and Hattie Street. The sisters expanded their educational reach with school openings in Denison, Dallas, Corsicana, Sherman, Wichita Falls, Ennis, and Denton.

Resilient, resourceful, and clear-sighted, the sisters negotiated loans, land purchases, project management, and building construction. Sister Mary Bernard Reilly, who oversaw the construction of the Wichita Falls academy, discovered inferior bricks. Taking one, she showed the brick to the bank president who held the contract. He quickly had the defective construction torn down and rebuilt to the sister’s expectation.

In 1905, the sisters expanded again to south Fort Worth on Shaw Avenue with the construction of Our Lady of Victory Academy. Offering kindergarten to junior college level classes, the sisters clarified their mission: “The education imparted in this institution is thorough, practical and refined, aimed at forming noble Christian women who will grace society with their accomplishments and edify it by their virtues.”

Living up to their Christian standards, Sister Teresa Webber, Provincial of OLV, integrated the academy, making it the first Fort Worth school (public or private) on September 16, 1953, to open its doors to all. Some demurring white students left.

The sisters continue to teach at University of Dallas, Nolan High School and diocesan elementary schools. However, a decline in women entering the order and funding woes have called for the closing of OLV Elementary School this year, the last remaining school opened by the sisters in North Texas.

Over 100 years, the educational pioneer Sisters of St. Mary of Namur have faced plagues, rowdy neighbors, discrimination, and debt to instruct thousands of North Texas and Fort Worth children and young women. OLV Elementary may close, but the sisters’ devotion to do a little good blossoms in the hearts and minds of former students.

Author Richard J. Gonzales writes and speaks about Fort Worth, national and international Latino history.

