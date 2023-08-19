Sisters take unique quinceañera photos in Lake Michigan
The sisters said their parents approved of their plan to take their ballgowns into the water.
The sisters said their parents approved of their plan to take their ballgowns into the water.
Nearly 12,000 five-star fans use this water bottle while on the go.
Are weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy helpful, harmful or somewhere in-between?
The seminal 1987 horror film “Zepotha” is back on TikTok. TikTok users are digging through their parents’ wardrobes to recreate the vintage outfits from the movie. It’s all part of a clever marketing campaign to promote a new song by the musical artist Emily Jeffri.
The actress joins more than 94,000 Amazon shoppers who adore this Neutrogena moisturizer.
In a new class action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California this week, two parents accuse Roblox of illegally facilitating child gambling. While gambling is not allowed on the platform, which hosts millions of virtual games that cater to children and teens, the lawsuit points to third-party gambling sites that invite users to play blackjack, slots, roulette and other games of chance using Roblox's in-game currency. The lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg Law, was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Rachel Colvin and Danielle Sass, two mothers with children who have gambled on third-party sites that tie into Roblox's virtual currency, Robux.
Drink up and act fast to score one of these popular H2O purifiers while they're up to 40% off.
The trade-down in retail seems to still be happening, buoying the morale of certain retailers more than others during the back-to-school season.
Many subscribers are fed up with Disney+ and its price hikes. The streaming service announced last week that it will increase the price of its ad-free plan on October 12, raising the tier by about 20% from $10.99 to $13.99 per month. The ad-free option cost $7.99/month a year ago; however, it went up after Disney+ launched its ad-supported plan.
Amazon is looking to boost its TikTok-style "Inspire" shopping feed and is offering to pay influencers $25 a video, but some creators are mocking the low rate. The company sent out an email to select influencers asking them to submit videos featuring two or more Amazon products in the same category. Amazon plans to cap the initiative at 35,000 videos, which will cost the company $875,000, according to the screenshot.
The former NFL offensive lineman filed a petition to end the conservatorship on Monday, claiming the family had lied to him.
Netflix has inked a "first-of-its-kind" deal with Jio Platforms, India's largest telecom operator, to bundle the streaming service with the carrier's two pay-as-you-go plans as the American giant pushes to expand its subscriber base in the key Asian market. A mobile-only Netflix subscription is included in Jio's 1,099 rupees ($13.2) plan, while the 1,499 rupees ($18) plan offers Netflix Basic, both companies announced Friday.
Experts explain why some parents cry during back-to-school season.
"My dad is a living room parent and my mom is a bedroom parent."
These TikTokers were honest about their immigrant household dynamics. The post First-generation woman opens up about ‘weaponized incompetence’ from immigrant parents appeared first on In The Know.
Defense-focused space technology startup True Anomaly has received key permits from regulators that will allow it to demonstrate imaging and rendezvous capabilities on-orbit for the first time. The two authorizations -- from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) -- give the company the greenlight to perform non-Earth imaging and to demonstrate in-space rendezvous proximity operations, respectively. True Anomaly is planning on executing these capabilities using two of its “autonomous orbital vehicle” spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, during a mission early next year.
Meanwhile, Google is reportedly planning to "supercharge" Google Assistant with AI that's more like Bard, its algorithm-powered chatbot. One of the more intriguing ones I've stumbled upon is Moemate, an assistant that runs on most any macOS, Windows and Linux machine. Taking the form of an anime-style avatar, Moemate -- powered by a combo of models including GPT-4 and Anthropic's Claude -- aims to supply and vocalize the best answer to any question a user asks of it.
California regulators gave Waymo and Cruise the OK last week to scale up their robotaxi services in San Francisco, but now it seems the city itself won't have it. On Wednesday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed motions with the California Public Utilities Commission to pause the firms' plans to charge for robotaxi rides in the city at all hours. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the news.
Doctors say that ages of new readers vary — and that parents shouldn't stress about this too much early on.
These top-rated, editor-tested thermoses, food containers, lunch boxes and backpacks are here to get your life in gear.
This is what we mean by beauty sleep.