These sisters want customers to find a spa-café hybrid at their Beacon family business

After learning of Hugh Thomas' diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes in 2008, Charmaine Thomas led the family down a path of bettering their nutrition.

The couple's 23-year-old daughter, Haile Thomas, said her mom spearheaded a total revamp of their traditional recipes and the foods the family enjoyed.

As a family, they did their research, and were able to reverse his condition.

Haile Thomas, who was 10 at the time, learned firsthand how what you put into your body can have a direct impact on physical health, mental health, as well as how food can connect you back to the land and to your community. These events inspired her to forge her own wellness journey and helped launch the Thomas family's business in Beacon, Matcha Thomas.

Haile Thomas started out by doing public speaking, sharing her family's story and talking about the importance of kids being involved with their health and well-being. Her message has centered on youth nutrition education and empowerment through food.

She's spoken at health conferences, done TED Talks and has traveled around the world advocating in the wellness space.

"That entire journey was so deeply supported by my family and inspired by my experience with my dad, and what we've learned together as a family," she said.

Both Charmaine, 56, and Hugh Thomas, 56, are from Jamaica, but the family lived in Tucson, Arizona, for the first part of their children's lives — their younger daughter, Nia, is 19. They moved to the Hudson Valley in 2016 to better accommodate their busy travel schedule and to open themselves up to new opportunities.

The Thomas family starts a new venture

From left, Haile Thomas and Nia Thomas behind the counter at their teahouse, Matcha Thomas, located at 179 Main St., Beacon.

As a family they've continued to work in the health and wellness sphere through Matcha Thomas, a teahouse in Beacon.

They opened the business in May 2021, at a smaller location on Main Street. They've been at the larger, 179 Main St. spot for two years now, having outgrown the first space.

Matcha Thomas was born from the idea that people can heal themselves or contribute to their healing through making intentional choices. "I feel like Matcha Thomas is a physical representation of that message," she said.

Matcha Thomas is co-owned between the family members, but the vision, aesthetic, ambiance and menu were curated by sisters Haile and Nia Thomas.

Haile Thomas said her parents have been a great support system to be able to make their vision a reality, helping them navigate the backend parts of the business, while they could steer the vision and contribute creative ideas.

"It's been a really wonderful collaboration of all our efforts and our talents," she said.

What is Matcha Thomas all about?

The outside of Matcha Thomas, a wellness teahouse, located at 179 Main St. in Beacon.

"For us at Matcha Thomas, our mission is to provide a place for peace and nourishment to locals and to visitors who come by from all sorts of backgrounds, all sorts of cities and countries," Haile Thomas said.

Matcha Thomas is a space for people to rest, relax and be serene. Even if you're just quickly running in to grab a latte, the owners want you to feel as though you're invited to pause, just for the few minutes of the day you're spending with them.

The atmosphere of Matcha Thomas, Haile Thomas said, blends a spa or healing center experience, "with the fast-casual aspects of a café."

Matcha Thomas also aims to provide people of all ages with a wellness experience that is not overwhelming or inaccessible.

Their signature matcha latte, aptly named "Matcha Thomas," is their best seller, with a creamy coconut and vanilla base, sweetened with maple, served hot or iced.

Matcha Thomas's strawberry matcha boba, a spring and summer seasonal beverage, located at 179 Main St. in Beacon.

They also serve boba, which is on a seasonal menu. Thomas said their strawberry matcha boba is another one of their best sellers when the warmer months of the year come around.

"With a focus on matcha, we really wanted to highlight not only this incredible source of energy that's slow releasing, gentle on the body, but also the elements of mindfulness that are associated with matcha, from its Japanese roots," she said.

Respecting the ingredient and its traditional Japanese customs

"We stay true to some of the traditional aspects like hand whisking all of our beverages," Thomas said. "Every drink that people get is made with the highest quality ceremonial grade matcha."

At Matcha Thomas, the teahouse located at 179 Main St. in Beacon, they hand whisk all their beverages, following traditional Japanese customs.

They take care to respect the primary ingredient they serve, "so that people who are coming in and trying matcha for the first time are able to have an experience that is as close as we can get to an authentic matcha tasting."

Although they do not serve tea in a traditional way, Haile said they still want to tap into the mindfulness elements of teas, through curating a space that allows peacefulness to arise.

With diffusers emitting scents meant to calm your nervous system, ambient music playing and a minimalist aesthetic, Matcha Thomas aims to create a foundation for a sense of solace. Paired with their drinks, the community can ease out of the struggles of daily life, find a place to truly rest and have a safe space.

An alternative health and wellness space for the Beacon community

The interior of Matcha Thomas, curated by Haile and Nia Thomas, located at 179 Main St. in Beacon.

"There's no specific dogma or belief system attached to the space, it's just open and welcome for all people to experience," Haile Thomas said. "I think that's a really special aspect, too."

The Thomas family's genuine love for matcha motivates them to provide an experience people love and can't stop thinking about. They have sipped matcha in their home for many years now, experimenting and creating recipes with it.

"I think that it would be a major disservice to just open up a matcha shop because it's a trendy thing to do," Haile Thomas said, "and that's not the path that we're taking."

She hopes to continue to spread what they've been doing in Beacon elsewhere, but wants to take things slow. "We will continue to dream in that direction, but also take our time and build in a way that feels aligned with our initial intentions."

To continue to stay updated with Matcha Thomas and their endeavors, check out their Instagram, @matchathomas, and their website, matchathomas.com.

