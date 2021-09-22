A sit-in by students at a whites-only lunch counter in 1961 led to 'jail-no-bail' strategy

The Friendship Nine were sentenced to 30 days of hard labor on a chain gang and the “jail-no-bail” movement was born.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories