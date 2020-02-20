Sit-in at Syracuse enters 4th day after reports of racist and biased incidents

A sit-in at Syracuse University entered its fourth day on Thursday as dozens of students from the activist group #NotAgainSU continued to lash out at the university's faculty over what they say are hate crimes continuing on campus. According to the school's Department of Public Safety, eight "bias incidents" have been investigated since early December.

In a recent case, two African-American students reported racial slurs shouted toward them as they walked to class earlier this month. Swastikas drawn with graffiti were also found inside the school library and a popular campus restroom. The FBI launched an investigation into campus racism, homophobia and anti-Semitic graffiti in November after several similar incidents were reported. But students say their investigation didn't lead to any changes. The activists gave school officials a list of written demands on Tuesday. Those demands included added punishment for bystanders of hate crimes, a new roommate selection process, and a request for more counselors who better represent minorities. Students are also calling for the resignation of Chancellor Kent Syverud, the head of the school's department of public safety and the senior vice president for enrollment. Each, the protesters said, "proved repeatedly they are all unfit for their positions." "The administration has proven its complacency in the spreading of white nationalistic ideology," students wrote in a statement on Monday.Several dozen fed-up students staged the sit-in at Crouse-Hinds Hall, an administration building located on the main campus. Syracuse initially sealed off the building. The group then took to social media and their own Instagram page, which now has over 10,000 followers, to complain that they didn't have access to food. But on Wednesday night, the school eased restrictions, according to a speech given to the university's student leaders by Syverud. "I am not going to let students be arrested and forced out of Crouse-Hinds Hall," he said. "The building is now closed. The students now there can stay there. I have directed arrangements for ensuring they are fed and cared for." Syverud also reversed the suspensions of 30 students from earlier in the week. "I am also directing that interim suspension be lifted and the suspension procedure be stopped while all we step back," he said. Despite Syverud's concessions, it appears the protesters will continue their actions. The students warned in their opening statement Monday that if their demands – including the resignation of the named officials – are not met by Friday, "escalated action will take place."

