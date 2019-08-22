SITC International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1308): Poised For Long-Term Success?

In April 2019, SITC International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1308) released its most recent earnings announcement, which showed that the company benefited from a small tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 4.7%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts perceive SITC International Holdings's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for next year seems optimistic, with earnings climbing by a robust 11%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 23% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting US$273m by 2022.

Even though it is useful to be aware of the growth rate year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable determining the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The advantage of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of SITC International Holdings's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 11%. This means, we can assume SITC International Holdings will grow its earnings by 11% every year for the next few years.

For SITC International Holdings, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

