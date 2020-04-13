Is SITC International Holdings (HKG:1308) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that SITC International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1308) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is SITC International Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, SITC International Holdings had US$282.0m of debt at December 2019, down from US$313.7m a year prior. But it also has US$421.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$139.3m net cash.

SEHK:1308 Historical Debt April 13th 2020 More

How Healthy Is SITC International Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SITC International Holdings had liabilities of US$396.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$333.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$421.3m and US$71.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$237.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded SITC International Holdings shares are worth a total of US$2.49b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, SITC International Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Also positive, SITC International Holdings grew its EBIT by 24% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SITC International Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. SITC International Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, SITC International Holdings generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 95% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.