Sitel Group To Hire 10,000 Work-At-Home Positions In North America

MIAMI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , a leading global customer experience management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences every day, today announced it's hiring more than 10,000 work-at-home jobs after successfully transitioning 80% of current associates, to its Sitel at Home model in less than two weeks.

"The well-being and safety of our people is, as always, our top priority," said Mike Small, CEO - Americas. "Amongst this crisis, we are immensely proud of how our people have come together around the globe to make work-at-home and other COVID-19 safety measures a quick, seamless transition, which keeps our employees safe and our essential business clients satisfied with exceptional service. Our speed of response has enabled us to still operate in our centers in a safe, sanitized and social-distanced manner to support those clients who are unable to operate from a home environment or shut down entirely."

Given its flexibility, safety, security and unlimited scale, work-at-home agent roles will remain Sitel Group's focus as it scales to support client growth in response to the coming crisis peak and demands in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During this crisis, it's critical that essential businesses, like banks, grocery stores, government agencies, and insurance companies remain functional and that their customers receive the information and care they need. Our work-at-home associates will play a key role in ensuring that society demands are met," said Small. "Non-essential businesses have been hit hardest, leaving many people suddenly unemployed. We are honored to help those that have been laid off in a variety of industries, such as hospitality, find gainful employment, safely at home, during these unprecedented times."

Sitel Group's Sitel at Home model is part of the group's long-term, go-forward strategy as the company has moved nearly 80% of its North American workforce to work from home in the past few weeks. If these positions are hired near Sitel brick-and-mortar locations, the newly hired individuals have the opportunity to continue working from home or, in some cases, work at the site if the individual chooses to do so after the pandemic.

