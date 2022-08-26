SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.7% to AU$3.64 in the past week. Revenues were in line with expectations, at AU$116m, while statutory losses ballooned to AU$0.55 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on SiteMinder after the latest results.

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering SiteMinder are now predicting revenues of AU$146.4m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a major 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 70% to AU$0.13. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$143.0m and losses of AU$0.10 per share in 2023. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on SiteMinder even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a massive increase in per-share losses.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at AU$5.49, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic SiteMinder analyst has a price target of AU$6.80 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$4.20. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await SiteMinder shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting SiteMinder's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 16% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that SiteMinder is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$5.49, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple SiteMinder analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of SiteMinder's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

