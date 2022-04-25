What Is SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.'s (NYSE:SITE) Share Price Doing?

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$205 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$144. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SiteOne Landscape Supply's current trading price of US$144 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SiteOne Landscape Supply’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in SiteOne Landscape Supply?

Great news for investors – SiteOne Landscape Supply is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $183.86, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that SiteOne Landscape Supply’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SiteOne Landscape Supply?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SiteOne Landscape Supply. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SITE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SITE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SITE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with SiteOne Landscape Supply, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in SiteOne Landscape Supply, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

