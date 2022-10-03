Is SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) a Long-Term Bet?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -25.81% net of fees compared to a -19.25% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The fund underperformed in the second quarter due to widespread economic slowdown. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

In the second quarter 2022 investor letter, Polen Capital discussed stocks like SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE). Headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) is a landscape supplies distribution company. On September 29, 2022, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) stock closed at $101.37 per share. One-month return of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) was -16.84% and its shares lost 50.22% of their value over the last 52 weeks. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has a market capitalization of $4.565 billion.

Here is what Polen Capital specifically said about SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) is the largest and only nation-wide wholesale distributor of landscape products in the U.S. Given its scale, SiteOne offers an accessible network for suppliers with limited distribution resources. The company’s landscaping focus, which is more recurring in nature than other consumer markets, gives it a resilient earnings profile even in the event of an economic downturn. SiteOne has also demonstrated success through highly accretive acquisitions of small local players. Given its industry’s fragmentation, we believe the company has a long runway for growth. Going forward, we expect earnings per share to compound at a low double-digit rate for the next five years, driven again by +5% organic same store sales growth, +5% growth from acquisitions, flat to expanding margins, and potential returns of capital in the form of share repurchases or dividends. We recognize that some recent margin gains may revert in the near-term, but believe this is a rock-solid, high-quality company that can compound earnings for many years and that the current valuation sufficiently discounts near-term uncertainty." Doug Phillips/Shutterstock.com

