Sites Like Chumba Casino - Best Chumba Alternatives

Chumba Casino is a world-famous sweepstakes site that is becoming ever more popular in the US. However, along with Chumba Casino, there are all sorts of sites where customers can play online slots and casino style games completely free.

Sweepstakes casinos give players in the US a legal way to play online casino games in all US states apart from Washington. What's more, despite the fact you get to play casino games for free, you can still win real cash prizes.

If you're a fan of Chumba casino and are looking for sites like Chumba Casino or Chumba Casino sister sites, then you're in luck. There are all sorts available to you to enjoy - names such as LuckyLand Slots, BetRivers.net, Fortune Coins, Pulsz Casino sites - all sorts.

These all allow players to play free casino games and online slots for real money prizes - without operating in the same way as real money online casinos, meaning that they are completely legit and legal in most of the US.

Sites like Chumba casino offer free casino games where players play with pretend money and virtual currencies - normally sweeps coins and gold coins. You can either get these currencies for free with bonuses and promotions or you can purchase gold coins to receive free sweeps coins.

So, if you fancy a change from Chumba Casino and can't access a real money online casino legally then here are some of the very best Chumba Casino alternatives...

Other Sites Like Chumba Casino

Some sites like Chumba Casino are sister sites, including:

WOW Vegas

One of the best alternative sites to Chumba Casino - which offers slot and table games, jackpot slots and other casino games for the chance to win cash prizes is WOW Casino.

In this sweepstakes casino, you can play with virtual currencies called WOW Coins, which are the equivalent of Golf Coins. You also have the option to play with sweeps coins for real prizes.

Again - as is the case with Chumba Casino, you won't be able to buy sweepstakes coins, but you can get them through promotions and log-in rewards, via the welcome bonus and when purchasing WOW Coins packages.

WOW Vegas Pros:

Available in 47 different states

Win real cash prizes

Claim 4.5 sweeps coins for free on sign-up with no deposit required

Up to 30 sweeps coins for free on the first purchase - no deposit bonus code required

No bonus code required

CHUMBA CASINO vs WOW VEGAS

If you like to play slots, instant win games and table games, then WOW Vegas casino offers a very similar service to Chumba Casino - both have an excellent selection of games. However, the biggest difference is that WOW Vegas casino offers games that you might find at other gambling sites, whereas Chumba Casino only offers exclusive games

Pulsz Casino

Another sweepstakes casino that has a lot going on is Pulsz Casino. There are all sorts of games available to play - even the occasional mini sweepstakes contests. It offers online slot games, some casino table games and even progressive jackpot slots. In total, there are more than 50 slot machine games with 10 being jackpot slots. Claim your Pulsz promo code for free coins. You can also check out Pulsz Sister Casinos for sites like Pulsz.

Pulsz Casino Pros:

You can play top slot games for free

Redeem real cash prizes

Get 2.3 sweepstakes coins for free when you sign up - no deposit required

Claim up to 30 free SC on your first purchase bonus - no bonus code required.

CHUMBA CASINO VS PULSZ CASINO

In terms of layout, the Pulsz Casino is separated into different categories as is the case with Chumba Casino. Games are categorised by paylines, themes and bonus features which makes it a lot easier to find your favourite games.

The main similarity to Chumba Casino is that, unlike many other sweepstakes casinos, Pulsz casino offers table games as well as slot games.

At Pulsz Casino, you can enjoy games such as Texas Hold'em, Blackjack and more, which is a big bonus if you're a fan of more traditional casino games.

Fortune Coins

Another sweepstakes casino that is becoming more popular across the US is Fortune Coins. It offers a decent selection of online casino games. As well as online slot games, there are other game types which aren't as readily available at sweepstakes and social casinos.

Fortune Coins Pros

You can earn free Fortune Coins

Has an easy-to-use welcome bonus

You can claim 500 Fortune Coins for free when you sign up - no deposit needed

You can claim 2000 free Fortune Coins on your first purchase bonus with no bonus code required

CHUMBA CASINO VS FORTUNE COINS

There are a number of similarities between Chumba Casino and Fortune Coins. Firstly, they are both sweeps casinos which require no real money purchases to play. In addition, there is also a very similar free games catalogue with many similar titles available.

Fortune Coins along with a number of its games, has an Ancient China theme. There are a number of Ancient China-style games available at Chumba Casino as well including Dragon's River, Dancing Gold and more.

Rivers Casino4Fun

Rivers Casino4Fun is a very popular Social Casino available to players in the US. What's more, it is the sister site to the famous real money online casino, BetRivers. You can enjoy many of the same games but you get to enjoy them for free.

Rivers Casino4Fun Pros:

Offers free bonus bingo

You can claim free credits and free spins

Claim $20 of virtual currency for free every four hours

You can win up to $1,000 in virtual credit with the daily free spins - no code required

CHUMBA CASINO VS RIVERS CASINO4FUN

Although Chumba Casino has an excellent selection of free casino games, it doesn't even start to compare to the catalogue available at Casino4Fun. Here, you will be able to find hundreds of popular slot games, table games - and it even has live dealer games.

The one thing that is missing, though, is the chance to redeem your wins for real money prizes. Unfortunately, as great as the site is, you can play for fun only. Although this does mean that you can enjoy some of the very best games out there without spending any of your own money, you won't be able to win cash prizes or gift cards - just extra time playing

LuckyLand Slots

One of the most popular alternatives to Chumba Casino is LuckyLand Slots, which is a sister site of Chumba Casino and is a part of the VGM Group of Sweepstakes casino sites.

CHUMBA CASINO VS LUCKYLAND SLOTS

When you open up the LuckyLand Slot site, you will find some super games to get involved in. It offers all different online slots, with all different types of symbols and a whole host of winning ways. You can try out titles such as King of the Jungle, Mardi Gras MMoney, Amazonia 3D, Empire Reels and more.

There are four ways in which you can collect sweeps coins. Welcome bonus offer, daily log-in rewards, you can also claim sweeps coins for free when you purchase gold coins packages or you can enter sweeps coins giveaways on their social media pages such as Facebook.

Although the Chumba Casino online social casino is the most popular of the sites, the above-mentioned alternatives to Chumba Casino are great options. They offer free sweeps, coins, the chance of real money wins - and some of the best sweeps and casino games that you will find. You can enjoy slots, table games, instant scratchcards and all sorts

Playing Free Games At Sweeps Casinos

One of the biggest issues with playing online casino games at real money online casinos is the fact that you are risking your own money - and there is the chance that you can lose a lot of your money if you're not careful.

Unfortunately, if you don't play responsibly and stick to your budget then this can easily happen.

But does this mean that you shouldn't play online casino games and that they are all bad? Not at all.

However, it simply means you have to play with your head and if you don't play with caution and exercise restraint, then you could have a negative experience.

Is there a way around these issues? Yes - by playing at free casino sites like Chumba Casino.

Socials Casino Games V Traditional Casino Games

Let's compare social casino games to traditional online casino games:

Social casino games are much more, well, social! Online social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are a huge part of the experience.

They often use in-house exclusive games rather than games from major software providers.

You don’t have to spend any money to play games

You can set up events and competitions between friends easily

These sites make money selling coins packages rather than waiting for players to lose.

Basically, social casinos offer you a way to play casino games completely for free yet still win real money prizes.

Although this sounds too good to be true, it really isn’t. Social casinos and sweeps casinos allow you to do just this. You can open up sites like Chumba Casino and play real-style casino games for real prizes - without spending a cent.

Often, when you purchase a gold coins package to play the games, you will get free sweeps coins thrown into the mix. The gold coins can only be played for fun and won’t result in real money prizes.

However, those sweeps coins are something else entirely… they actually do give you the chance to redeem your wins for real money.

However, the chance to win real money is just one of the advantages of playing at one…

These offer players a real social community, allowing players to enjoy amazing casino games with like-minded gamers.

You can share your thoughts, experiences and opinion on social media platforms as you play the games.

What’s more, your entire experience is completely risk-free… which means you won’t have to worry about spending too much of your own money on the hunt for a big win.

Playing at Casinos Like Chumba

Casinos such as Chumba Casino are all about having fun - and, as such, there are all sorts of sites to choose from now.

However, it may be that whilst you love playing at Chumba, you fancy something just a little different.

We get it! Variety is the spice of life and all that. We know that it’s a great idea to join and play at more than one sweepstakes casino. That’s why we recommend playing at decent alternatives to Chumba Casino.

The good news is, there are all sorts of options. Although you can’t replace such a quality site, you can try out others to liven up your gameplay and keep it fresh.

As such, the best to try out are sweeps casinos such as LuckyLand Slots (its sister casino) or others such as WOE Vegas and Fortune Coins, which offer a very similar experience to Chumba.

The Best Online Casino Games at Sweeps Casinos

At certain sweeps casinos, you can enjoy sweeps coin casino games that work in a similar way to classic online casino games and live dealer games. There are slot machines and table games, scratchcards and instant win games… all sorts.

You can use virtual currency Gold Coins at all of these sites to play your favorite games for free. You can also try and claim as many free sweeps coins as you can for an even more rewarding way to play.

If you do get sweeps coins - and manage to win enough of them, you can enjoy real money wins. So, it's basically a win-win. Not only can you get the chance to win real money, but you get to play some of the very best casino games in the world for free…

Here are some of the most popular games on which you can spend your virtual currency - be it Gold Coins or Sweeps coins:

Slot games

Video Poker

Blackjack

Roulette

Some sites even offer games such as Caribbean Poker!

However, it is worth noting that the choice of games available to play at sweepstakes casinos with Gold Coins is generally a lot more restricted than with traditional online casinos - which can have literally thousands of games.

That being said, we’re sure that many of your favorite online casino games will be ready to play at top sites like Chumba Casino… be it a top-class slot game, a classic table game or even a video poker title. The highest quality sweepstakes casinos will have something for everyone.

How To Earn Free Sweeps Coins

When playing at a site such as Chumba Casino and you want to get hold of more virtual currency (particularly sweeps coins), then there are a number of ways to do so.

Daily Log In Bonuses

If you want to keep playing for free, then you can earn coins rather than buy them quite easily. First, most will reward you simply for logging into your account every day.

Mail Request

If you really want to get more, then you can also write to the sweeps casino (yes, via pigeon post NOT email) and they will give you just that!

Events and Giveaways

In addition, at numerous sweeps casinos such as LuckyLand Slots and Global Poker, there will be tournaments and events where you can win even more sweepstakes coins for free.

Any of the sweeps coins that you do get for free you can keep and use them to keep playing your preferred games. When, eventually, you build up enough, you will have the opportunity to redeem them for gift cards or cash prizes.

No matter what sweeps casino you sign up for, you will usually be lucky enough to get some free sweeps coins simply for signing up for a new account - no deposit or purchase is needed at all. Simply keep your eye out on their promo pages, follow them on social media and you will be able to find numerous ways to get your hands on free sweeps coins without spending one dime!

Virtual Currency

Remember that depending on the sweeps casinos that you are playing on, virtual currencies might go by a different name. Some call them sweeps and gold coins, others call them Fortune Coins, and some call them something else entirely.

However, the principle is always the same… if there are 2 virtual currencies available, one will be for free play only and the other will give you the chance for real money redemptions… and that is the one that you won’t be able to purchase.

How To Redeem Sweeps Coins For Real Cash Prizes

Each one of the online sweeps coins that we have mentioned on this page will allow you to purchase real money packages with free sweeps coins thrown in for good measure. When you do this, you will obviously need to enter your financial and personal details.

The sweeps casino will ask you to give them such information as your full name, your full address and state, phone number, date of birth and email address etc. These details will always be kept fully safe and secure. Moreover, all VGW casinos (such as Chumba) are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, so you can feel assured that your data is always fully protected.

At most sweeps casino, there will be the option of the following payment options:

Credit and debit cards such as Visa and MasterCard

eWallets such as Skrill, Neteller and PayPal

Bank Transfers

Whatever you use to make your purchase will be what you use to redeem your cash prize.

However, if you choose to redeem your virtual currency as a gift card, it’s even more secure.

No matter how you redeem your money, you will need to provide a valid government form of ID such as a driver's license or passport as well as proof of residence such as a recent utility bill or bank statement.

You will only need to go through the verification process on your first withdrawal/redemption, however. This is only to follow protocol and make sure everything is above board and done safely.

Generally, transaction times at our top recommended sweepstakes casinos will take between 5 to 10 days… although sometimes quicker if you’re lucky.

The Best Chumba Casino Games

Chumba casino and sites like Chumba Casino have an excellent selection of games - both slots and table games. Here are our favourite games at Chumba Casino:

Back Blackjack

There is a decent selection of blackjack games available at Chumba Casino - but this is one of our favorites. Before each hand starts, you can use your gold coins or sweeps coins to make a bonus play - if either you or the dealer gets a blackjack, the bonus play will be activated:

Three dice will be rolled and, based on the outcome of the dice roll, a multiplier of your additional gold or sweeps coins will be won.

When this game is in play, you cannot win less than 8:1. However, you can win up to a massive 66:1.

Cascade Beats

This is one of their newer free slot games and looks awesome. It has a DJ theme and the reels are decked out to look like, well… decks! It has catchy background music and it’s just pretty cool.

It is a 5-reel progressive slot game and the prize just keeps getting bigger and bigger. It also offers the avalanche feature, meaning even more chances of wins.

Jacks or Better

Here we have one of their best video poker games. This game involves players being dealt 5 cards and they can choose which cards to hold and which to discard.

The remaining cards will then be replaced with new cards and your hand will be scored. As the name implies, you need to have a hand with jacks or better to win. The better your hand, the bigger your win

Where Are Social Casinos Legal?

The good news is that these have a completely different model from a traditional online casino. Because of the virtual currency, essentially you are playing for virtual money, not real money.

Because of this model, they are subject to much more lenient rules than their traditional online casino counterparts. The governing bodies in states across the US are much more relaxed about the fun atmosphere of a social casino compared to the pressured environment of a real money casino, with serious money on the line.

As such, nearly all states in the US - including Texas, Florida and California allow most of the top sweeps casinos to operate legally within their borders.

Pretty much all social casinos will be legal in most states - apart from Washington. However, some still aren't licensed to operate in a handful of other states, so do check the availability of the casino you want to play at just to be sure!

New Sweeps Casinos 2023

New sweeps casinos that want to replicate the success of sites like Chumba Casino are launching all the time. The newest sites often give an even better experience - more games, better apps etc - to make a name for themselves.

Some of the very best new sweeps casinos to try out in 2023 include

Fortune Coins

Gambino Slots

Stake.us

Wow Vegas

Sites Like Chumba Casino FAQsCan I Play Chumba Casino for Free?

Yes, you can. As this is a sweeps casino, you won’t need to spend any of your own money to play at Chumba Casino. Despite this, it still pays out jackpots of 1 million + sweeps coins, which can be exchanged for real money prizes of $1 million!

Is Chumba Casino Legal in the US?

Yes, Chumba Casino is legal all over the US apart from in Washington. This type of casino is a great option for keen casino players living in states such as California, Texas and Florida where online gambling is heavily restricted. However, if you live in Washington State, you won’t be able to access any sweeps casino from your local IP address.

What Online Games Can I Play at a Sweeps Casino?

At pretty much all sweeps casinos you will be able to play Vegas-style games similar to those that are available in traditional online casinos including online slots, table games, video poker and more.

Can I Gamble for Real Money at Sweepstakes Casinos?

No - and yes. You can’t actually gamble real money to win real money as you would do at a traditional online casino. However, you can play casino games for free using virtual currency and redeem wins for real money.

Players generally spend money buying Gold Coins and get free sweeps coins thrown in. If you use these free sweeps to win more sweeps coins, you can win a redeemable real money prize.

Are there Sweeps Sports Betting Sites?

Yes, there are, although there aren’t as many sweeps sports betting sites as sweeps online casinos.

