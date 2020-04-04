Sites in Pearl River, Tippah and Jackson counties up next for one-day, drive-through COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One-day mobile collections for COVID-19 testing specimens are continuing this weekend and into early next week, with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi National Guard leading operations.

On Wednesday, 61 people in Meridian provided samples at an appointment-only, drive through collection site. On Thursday, 110 people in Natchez took advantage of the mobile collections.

The collections are free of charge. Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

Collection sites, all open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., include:

Carriere : Saturday, April 4 , Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 Highway 11 North.

: , Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 Highway 11 North. Ripley: Monday, April 6 , Tippah County Coliseum, 10791 B Highway 15 South.

, Tippah County Coliseum, Highway 15 South. Moss Point : Monday, April 6, 4320 McInnis Ave. across from City Hall.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested for the virus is with the C Spire Health app, which is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents that live in and around those areas using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment at the mobile collection site closest to them if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200.

They'll be asked questions about symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Appointments will only be given to people who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and are determined to need testing. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.

At the collection sites, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle window to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab. Those being tested aren't permitted to leave their vehicle.

UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.

More information about UMMC/MSDH mobile testing sites can be found here. Drive-through specimen collection using this same process also is continuing daily at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

For more information about UMMC's response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Mississippi, click here. Follow MSDH by email and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect

About the University of Mississippi Medical Center

UMMC is the state's only academic medical center. Its education, research and health care missions share the objectives of improving the health of the state's population and eliminating health disparities. Located in Jackson.

UMMC encompasses seven health science schools, including medicine, nursing, health related professions, dentistry, pharmacy, graduate studies and population health. The Medical Center's health care enterprise includes the state's only Level I trauma center, only children's hospital, and only organ and bone marrow transplant program. The Medical Center also is home to a Telehealth Center of Excellence, one of two in the nation.