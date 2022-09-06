Sitio Is In Advanced Talks to Acquire Oil and Gas Rights Firm Brigham Minerals
(Bloomberg) -- Sitio Royalties Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire oil and gas rights company Brigham Minerals Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage
World’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal Crash
An agreement could be announced as soon as Tuesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private. A final agreement hasn’t been reached and talks could still end without one, they said.
A spokesperson for Sitio didn’t have an immediate comment. A representative for Brigham didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Brigham’s shares have climbed 39% this year, giving the company a market value of about $1.78 billion. Sitio has a market value of $2.1 billion after its shares have gained 29% this year.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Women Who Stay Single and Don’t Have Kids Are Getting Richer
A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions
Startup Wants to Chart Path to More Equitable Urban Development
Russia’s Conspiracy-Theory Factory Is Swaying a Brand-New Audience
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.