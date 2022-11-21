A Sitra Holdings (International) Limited (Catalist:5LE) insider increased their holdings by 10.0% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Sitra Holdings (International) Limited's (Catalist:5LE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sitra Holdings (International) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Vice Chairman Shaozeng Guo for S$1m worth of shares, at about S$0.025 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.013). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Shaozeng Guo was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Shaozeng Guo bought 75.69m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.025. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Sitra Holdings (International) Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sitra Holdings (International) insiders own about S$17m worth of shares (which is 90% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sitra Holdings (International) Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Sitra Holdings (International) insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Sitra Holdings (International) (including 2 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

