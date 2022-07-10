Sittenfeld verdict: Enquirer subscribers benefit from exclusive insight and analysis

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive for his federal public corruption trial at the Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in Cincinnati on Monday, June 27, 2022.

The verdict is in. Former city councilman and odd-on favorite to be Cincinnati’s mayor heading into the 2021 election P.G. Sittenfeld was found guilty of bribery and attempted extortion in federal court on Friday.

Sittenfeld was arrested in November 2020 after an FBI investigation into the city’s “pay to play” culture surrounding development projects. In the 19 months leading up to the trial, the details that emerged called to mind a Hollywood crime drama: undercover agents; a former NFL player turned developer working with the FBI after striking his own deal to avoid serious charges; meetings in hotels with booze and women ready to party; and large amounts of cash.

Except this was no movie. It happened in our town.

The verdict is a sad ending to former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld's once-promising political career. But Friday was a victory for the citizenry – a moment that should send a stern message to politicians from Cincinnati to Columbus and all points in between and beyond.

