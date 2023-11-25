'Sitting on $400,000': Columbia council discusses police fund violence prevention uses

A Columbia Police Department fund that was previously used to bring K-9 officers and body-worn cameras to the department possibly could go toward the creation of the Office of Violence Prevention, first sought by Mayor Barbara Buffaloe.

Ward 3 council member Roy Lovelady asked the department to prepare a report on this possibility following discussion and the council's approval of recertifying an equitable sharing agreement with federal law enforcement.

When the department participates in investigations that also ends up with the federal system, a portion of forfeited assets comes to the department, said Matt Stephens, interim police chief. There are limited uses for the money in the program, such as buying equipment.

There are years where no money comes into the fund and other years where there are deposits, like in fiscal year 2023, where a total of roughly $85,428 was deposited, bringing the total fund balance to roughly $403,333.

This fund is separate from typical annual budget considerations since there is no guarantee of deposits and it is overseen by the city's finance department, Stephens said.

Any money spent out of the fund needs council approval, such as when former Chief Geoff Jones sought the purchase of FUSUS software. That proposal did not have the public's support and was eventually voted down by the council.

The recertification originally was part of the council's consent agenda, but was pulled for further discussion following a request from Ward 2 resident Chriss Jones. A similar item was pulled from the consent agenda last year for broader discussion, she said.

While asset forfeiture originally was intended to break up large-scale criminal operations, it now is deeply flawed, Jones said, citing ACLU reporting.

"It is taking away property from low- or mid-level criminals, and when I say criminals that does not mean precisely that," Jones said. "It means the police department has arrested them. It does not mean they were convicted. (If found innocent) it is very hard for them to get their property or money back.

"This is a profit-driven model. (The department) is giving itself more money. That is all it is."

She and others speakers pushed for voting against recertification or tabling the vote, and that assets through the equitable sharing program be directed toward the school district for youth support programs. The Office of Violence Prevention possibility came up during council discussion following public comments.

"So we are sitting on over $400,000 that could be acceptable use for things like crime prevention. That is interesting to me as we are discussing the Office of Violence Prevention," said Ward 2 council member Andrea Waner. "I'm on my way out, obviously, but I am encouraging that discussion to keep happening."

Matching grants also can be explored on this topic, Buffaloe added, citing the permissible uses in the program guidelines.

She also suggested the possibility of a department discussion with the Citizens Police Review Board on fund uses. There isn't anything preventing the department from doing that, so long as decisions from that discussion fall under permissible uses per agreement guidelines, Stephens said.

Asset forfeiture distributions to schools is related to state law enforcement investigations and not those in the federal system which has the very specific uses in how forfeited assets are used, he added.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia City Council discusses uses for $400K police forfeiture fund