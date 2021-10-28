Sitting Bull's great-grandson identified through DNA fragments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Denise Chow
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A living descendant of the famed Lakota leader Sitting Bull has been confirmed using a novel technique for analyzing fragments of the historic figure's DNA.

Scientists were able to trace family lineages from ancient DNA to verify that 73-year-old Ernie LaPointe of South Dakota is Sitting Bull's great-grandson and closest living descendant. The findings, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, will likely help LaPointe in his long-standing fight to move the Lakota leader's remains from their current burial site in Mobridge, South Dakota, to a location he said has more cultural relevance to his great-grandfather.

Image: Ernie Lapointe (Courtesy Ernie Lapointe)
Image: Ernie Lapointe (Courtesy Ernie Lapointe)

Eske Willerslev, a professor of ecology and evolution at the University of Cambridge, said his research normally focuses on piecing together ancient DNA to understand human genetic diversity and how different groups of people around the world are similar and distinct. But he couldn't pass up the opportunity to study Sitting Bull's DNA.

"I've always been extremely fascinated by Sitting Bull because in many ways he was the perfect leader — brave and clever, but also kind," said Willerslev, who is also director of the Centre of Excellence in GeoGenetics at the University of Copenhagen.

Sitting Bull, born in 1831, was chief and medicine man of the Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux. He united the Sioux tribes across the Great Plains in the late 19th century and led the resistance against settlers who were invading tribal lands. After he was killed by Native American police in 1890, an Army doctor at the Fort Yates military base in North Dakota took a lock of Sitting Bull’s hair and his wool leggings.

The hair and and leggings were obtained by the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., in 1896, but both items were repatriated to LaPointe and his family more than 10 years ago.

Image: Sitting Bull&#39;s scalp lock (Eske Willerslev)
Image: Sitting Bull's scalp lock (Eske Willerslev)

When Willerslev heard more than a decade ago about LaPointe's efforts to claim the Lakota leader's bones for reburial, Willerslev said he felt compelled to assist.

"I reached out because I'm an ancient DNA researcher," he said. "I told LaPointe, 'If you want to do this, I think I can help you.'"

Sitting Bull circa 1885. (Smithsonian Institute)
Sitting Bull circa 1885. (Smithsonian Institute)

Obtaining enough usable fragments of Sitting Bull's DNA from the small hair sample proved challenging. Willerslev said the hair had badly degraded after being stored at room temperature at the National Museum of Natural History for more than a century.

"There was very little DNA in the hair — way too little for established methods of DNA analysis," he said. "So we had to develop a new method."

It took the scientists 14 years to develop a technique to search for "autosomal DNA," which is non-sex-specific DNA that people inherit from both their mother and father.

The researchers compared autosomal DNA from Sitting Bull's hair sample to DNA samples from LaPointe and other Lakota Sioux to establish the familial connection.

Typically, genealogy studies focus on sex-specific genetic matches, such as zeroing in on the Y chromosome, which is passed down to male descendants, or specific DNA in the mitochondria that is passed from mothers to their offspring. But since LaPointe claimed to be related to Sitting Bull on his mother's side, Willerslev said his team could not rely on these more traditional methods.

Kim TallBear, an associate professor in the faculty of Native studies at the University of Alberta, said that while confirming Sitting Bull's family lineage may help LaPointe win the dispute over his great-grandfather's final resting place, the study's findings likely don't represent an "aha" moment for the Lakota and other tribal communities.

"To my knowledge, there’s never been any real challenge to Ernie LaPointe and his siblings' direct descent from Sitting Bull," TallBear, who is a member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, said. "We have detailed genealogies that we keep through oral history and now also tribal genealogical documentation."

She added that these types of studies are complicated because they risk further exploiting Indigenous communities.

"Any time we participate with a scientist in reaffirming genetic definitions of what it means to be Indigenous, we are de facto helping to uphold their definitions over our own," TallBear said. "But we're stuck between a rock and a hard place because settler institutions control the disposition of Sitting Bull's remains."

Willerslev said the new method of DNA analysis could be used to confirm other familial relationships between living and historic people or to assist forensic investigations where DNA evidence may be scarce.

It’s also possible to use autosomal DNA for other high-profile genealogical studies, he added.

“In principle, you could investigate whoever you want — from outlaws like Jesse James to the Russian tsar’s family, the Romanovs,” Willerslev said in a statement. “If there is access to old DNA — typically extracted from bones, hair or teeth — they can be examined in the same way.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • States have placed orders of COVID-19 vaccine for children, says White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. states have placed initial orders of COVID-19 vaccines for children and millions of doses will be shipped as soon as health regulators authorize their use, the White House said on Wednesday. The Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine could be available for children ages 5 to 11 as soon as next week after an expert panel on Tuesday voted https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-advisers-weigh-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine-children-2021-10-26 overwhelmingly to recommend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize it. The FDA is not obligated to follow the advice of its outside experts, but usually does.

  • Human remains identified as Brian Laundrie haven't been tested for DNA yet, medical examiner says

    Laundrie's remains were identified using dental records. Samples will be DNA tested after the remains are examined, the medical examiner said.

  • Man confirmed to be great-grandson of Sitting Bull with DNA match

    It took scientists 14 years to extract enough DNA to link the man to Sitting Bull's bloodline.

  • All of Ariana Grande's scene-stealing outfits on 'The Voice,' so far

    The Grammy-winning singer is a new coach on the competition show, delighting fans each week with playful outfits that go beyond her distinctive style.

  • Sitting Bull: DNA confirms great-grandson's identity

    A sample of the Native American leader's hair confirms the identity of his great-grandson.

  • DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry

    A sample of Sitting Bull's hair has helped scientists confirm that a South Dakota man is the famed 19th century Native American leader's great-grandson using a new method to analyze family lineages with DNA fragments from long-dead people. Researchers said on Wednesday that DNA extracted from the hair, which had been stored at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, confirmed the familial relationship between Sitting Bull, who died in 1890, and Ernie LaPointe, 73, of Lead, South Dakota.

  • Residue of ancient life found on 2.5 billion-year-old ruby

    The ruby was formed when life on Earth was far less diverse than it is today.

  • This New Super Sub Can Dive to 1,000 Feet and Move Faster Than a Bottlenose Dolphin

    The blistering-fast vessel can hit 8 knots at full tilt.

  • A toilet tube on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship broke and sprayed pee under the floor during its first tourist flight

    SpaceX's passengers were safe from their own urine, since it never entered the cabin. But astronauts discovered the same issue on another Crew Dragon.

  • Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope

    The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species. Edward O. Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarized to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming. He sees preventing catastrophic climate change -- the aim of U.N. climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday -- and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.

  • SpaceX Is Expected to Become Even More Valuable Than Tesla, According to Morgan Stanley

    Seen as the apex player in the commercial space race, Elon Musk's SpaceX has a much higher potential valuation than his car company.

  • Astronomers see signs of a new world outside Milky Way for first time

    Astronomers have spotted signs of a possible planet in another galaxy, the first time a planet candidate was spotted outside the Milky Way.

  • SpaceX needs to fix toilet problems before weekend launch

    During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor

  • Controversy erupts over naming NASA's next big telescope

    A debate is raging about whether a revolutionary telescope should be named for a former NASA administrator accused of being involved in the ousting of members of LGBTQ+ communities from their federal jobs during the 1950s and 1960s.Why it matters: Astronomy has been reckoning with a history of discrimination and harassment for years. The naming of the field's soon-to-be-launched flagship telescope — which will bring generations of astronomers new data — also helps set the tone for the next era o

  • Blue Origin unveils artistic rendering of space station

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin on Monday (October 25) unveiled plans to develop a commercial space station called "Orbital Reef" with Boeing, aiming to launch the spacecraft in the second half of this decade.The venture will be built in partnership with Sierra Space, the spaceflight wing of defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp, and will be backed by Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University.Orbital Reef will be operated as a "mixed use business park," and plans to provide the infrastructure needed to scale economic activity and open new markets in space, Blue Origin and Sierra Space said."Seasoned space agencies, high-tech consortia, sovereign nations without space programs, media and travel companies, funded entrepreneurs and sponsored inventors, and future-minded investors all have a place on Orbital Reef," the companies said in a statement.

  • NASA May Have Found the First Planet in Another Galaxy

    NASA/CXC/M.WeissA few decades ago, scientists weren’t sure there were any planets outside of the nine (or eight) orbiting the sun. Fast forward to today, and they have now catalogued almost 5,000 planets residing in other star systems.They may have one more to add to the list, but it’s a big one: In a new study that was published in Nature Astronomy on Monday, researchers said they may have found the first planet detected in another galaxy.“We know we are making an exciting and bold claim so we

  • Slums rise in cities as Bangladesh climate refugees soar in number

    Experts say that Bangladesh, an impoverished delta nation of 170 million people is set for the biggest displacement in human history -- due to climate change. Global sea level has gone up 20 centimetres since 1900, and could rise two to four times that much by the end of this century depending on how quickly humanity draws down carbon pollution, according to the UN climate science panel.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Tanked

    Shares of would-be space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) -- the company that lit the fuse on the series of recent special purpose acquisition IPOs of new-space companies back in 2019 -- are crashing in Wednesday morning trading, down 6.9% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT. For this, I blame a space company that hasn't even IPO'd yet: Blue Origin. Earlier this week Blue Origin led a team of companies ranging from Redwire to Boeing to Sierra Nevada to Blue Origin itself in announcing plans to build a new, privately owned and operated space station called Orbital Reef.

  • Gitai successfully demos autonomous robot inside the International Space Station

    Tokyo space startup Gitai Japan successfully conducted a technology demonstration of its autonomous robotic arm inside the International Space Station last week, a key milestone as the company prepares to provide robotics as a service in space. The S1 robotic arm performed two tasks: operating cables and switches, and assembling structures and panels. The successful demo raised what NASA calls the “technology readiness level” of the Gitai robot to TRL 7.

  • Astronauts arrive for SpaceX Halloween launch

    SpaceX Crew-3 arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. Liftoff is currently set for early Sunday from Kennedy Space Center. (Oct. 26)