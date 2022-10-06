After sitting on crime victim services report for months, Baltimore agencies reiterate promises to improve

After receiving a scathing report last summer that found victims of gun violence in Baltimore routinely suffer poor treatment from police and other agencies, city officials put their heads together and developed plans to address some of the newly uncovered issues. But another year would pass before officials told the public about the report’s findings and their ongoing efforts to improve.

During a City Council hearing Thursday, leaders of the Baltimore Police Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, among other agencies, received criticism for their handling of the assessment.

“Though I understand the city’s well-intended efforts to begin working on solutions prior to the public release of the report … there should be more robust dialogue with non-governmental partners about whether we got it right,” said lead author Heather Warnken, who now serves as the executive director for the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore law school.

She told council members she believes city officials should pursue a more collaborative approach to improving victim services moving forward.

“This needs to be an ongoing conversation,” she said. “It requires something well beyond talking points.”

The Victim Services Capacity Assessment Report — the product of a 2019 arrangement between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership to fight violent crime — was completed and distributed to city officials in July 2021. When officials released it publicly this past August, they held a press conference focused on the changes that were already underway in response to its findings.

Those changes, which officials described in greater detail during the Thursday hearing, include more training for Baltimore Police officers on trauma-informed techniques and a pilot program that allows the department’s victim services unit to support gunshot survivors in addition to families of homicide victims. That program was launched in the Western District and recently expanded into the Southern District as well, Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley said.

The changes also include expanded resources through the mayor’s office. MONSE Director Shantay Jackson said her staff is considering the impacts of gun violence through a wider lens, offering services not just to gunshot victims themselves but also their friends, relatives, neighbors and others.

Jackson said the Baltimore Police Department requested the assessment because officials are committed to uncovering problems and addressing them.

“I commend MONSE and BPD on their many new commitments made in response to this report,” Warnken told council members. But she said real change means making sure the resulting improvements are actually benefiting the people who need them most.

The report highlighted various gaps in services, including relocation assistance, especially in cases where no arrest has been made. If the victim is experiencing domestic violence, has been deemed gang-affiliated or given informant status, those temporary housing resources can be even harder to come by because of eligibility requirements and other red tape.

The authors recommended more training on trauma-informed care for Baltimore police officers. In addition to coercive practices used to glean information from suspects, researchers found, officers often demonstrate a lack of empathy when delivering death notifications to loved ones.

In a written response to the report released in August, Baltimore Police and MONSE leaders promised serious efforts to build community trust and mend longstanding divisions between law enforcement and Baltimore residents, particularly people of color.

Warnken told members of the council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee on Thursday that she fears some of the promises are “too vague or insufficient” to achieve their desired goals.

Council members offered relatively few substantive comments on the report’s findings, though they emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to improve.

Councilman Zeke Cohen noted the lack of top Baltimore Police officials in the hearing. Commissioner Michael Harrison wasn’t present, though Worley and others represented the department during testimony.

“Victims of crime and their families deserve to be treated with respect, compassion and dignity at all times,” said Councilman Mark Conway, who chairs the committee. “I do want to make sure insights in this report … result in significant culture change.”

Substantive improvement means allocating more resources and shifting a decades-old culture in law enforcement and beyond, said Lydia Watts, executive director of the Rebuild, Overcome, and Rise (ROAR) Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, which provides legal advocacy and other services to crime victims.

“We have to actually see these gunshot victims as human beings, not as thugs, not as criminals,” she said during the hearing. “I’m not saying they’re angels necessarily, but in that moment they’ve been shot, they are incredibly vulnerable, incredibly raw — often fighting for their lives. In that moment, they deserve our compassion.”