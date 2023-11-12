Situation around Bakhmut deteriorates, Russia probing Ukrainian defenses, says army spox

The Russians are trying to probe Ukraine’s defenses around Bakhmut, looking for weak points by intensifying artillery strikes, Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman Volodymyr Fityo said on national television on Nov. 11.

"Activity in this direction has intensified. The enemy has shifted from defense to active defense, trying to regain its previously lost positions,” Fityo said, adding that fifteen Russian attacks had been repelled.

Read also: Russians compensate for heavy losses with reserves and continue intense shelling, trying to surround Avdiivka

“The enemy is trying to put pressure on our defense forces in the direction of Bakhmut and south of it.”

At least 140 Russian soldiers were killed and more than 28 pieces of military equipment, including 10 artillery systems, were destroyed over the past day near the city in Donetsk Oblast, which has been reduced to ruin.

Read also: Over 1,000 Russian troops eliminated in Ukraine over past 24 hours, says General Staff

Ukrainian defenders repulsed 10 Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast on Nov.11.

The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Kurdyumivka and shelled another 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Klishchiivka, Ivanivske, and New York.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine