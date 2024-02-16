Situation at front is bad but not critical – Head of Ukrainian intelligence

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said the situation at the front is indeed bad due to a lack of ammunition, but not critical.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the French outlet Libération

Details: Budanov was asked whether the situation at the front is really critical in terms of weapons and ammunition supplies.

Quote from Budanov: "It is bad, but not critical. There is indeed a shortage of ammunition, and there are objective reasons for this. We have had two years of high-intensity warfare, and 10 years of conflict in total. Therefore, the problem we are experiencing is logical. The volumes supplied by our partners are not enough to cover our needs, as well as those of our industry...

We lack artillery ammunition in general and 155-mm artillery systems, as well as shells for these systems. We also lack long-range counter-battery shells, as well as long-range missile systems."

Details: Budanov said he was optimistic about further US military assistance to Ukraine despite the dispute in the US Congress.

Ukraine is trying to accelerate the pace of its own production in the defence industry, but the volume of weapons and ammunition used is reaching a level that would be unaffordable for any state, he stressed. The DIU head added that Russia is also unable to cope on its own, so it buys shells from North Korea and Iran.

Asked whether Kyiv has a plan B in case of a pessimistic scenario regarding American assistance, Budanov replied, "There will be no pessimistic scenario."

