Situation on the front is heated, with 57 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces over the course of today – General Staff report

Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian forces 57 times, with the latter carrying out 7 missile strikes and 54 airstrikes on Sunday, 15 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 October

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 57 times. Russian forces carried out seven missile strikes and 54 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 22 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements. Russian attacks killed and injured a number of civilians in Ukraine and damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities.

The situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains tense.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on these fronts, but units of Belarusian armed forces continue to carry out military operations in areas near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, continues to shell Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and is amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Over 15 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Popivka and Shalyhyne (Sumy Oblast) and Udy, Vovchanski Khutory, Hatyshche and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled over 15 Russian assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas near Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast) and Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast), and the Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 settlements, including Kamianka, Synkivka, Kucherivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Druzheliubivka and Cherneshchyna (Kharkiv Oblast), Bilohorivka, the Serebrianka forest and Novoliubivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Hryhorivka, Siversk and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Rozdolivka, Novosadove, Torske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s forces repelled four Russian assaults near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Russian aircraft struck areas near Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora and Dyliivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 15 civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Vasiukivka, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian occupation forces carried out unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations near Avdiivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke and Sievierne (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling a total of over 15 Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Ocheretyne and Stepove (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 15 civilian settlements, including Ocheretyne, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled more than 15 Russian assaults near Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian fire.

Ukraine’s forces repelled a Russian assault to the north of Pryiutne (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Makarivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian occupation forces made three attempts to recover the positions they had lost near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), but were unsuccessful. More than 15 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Robotyne and Stepove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Burhunka, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka and Stepanivka (Kherson Oblast) and Ivanivka (Mykolaiv Oblast) on the Kherson front. Zolota Balka, Kherson and Chornobaivka (Kherson Oblast) also came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 15 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and one on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a radar system and four artillery systems.

