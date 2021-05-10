Situation on Italian island of Lampedusa 'explosive' after 2,000 migrants arrive in 24 hours

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Squires
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Migrants aboard a search-and-rescue boat approaching the island of Lampedusa - Reuters
Migrants aboard a search-and-rescue boat approaching the island of Lampedusa - Reuters

The situation on the tiny Mediterranean island of Lampedusa is “explosive” after more than 2,000 migrants landed in just 24 hours, as smugglers switch away from rubber dinghies in favour of steel-hulled fishing boats that can carry hundreds of asylum seekers.

It was the largest number of migrants to arrive on Italian shores in a single day so far this year.

The surge was seized on by Matteo Salvini, the head of the nationalist League party, who criticised the ruling coalition despite being a part of it.

He demanded an emergency meeting with Mario Draghi, Italy’s prime minister, to discuss ways to deter migrant boats from arriving.

He said Italians, exhausted by the pandemic, successive lockdowns and a drop in GDP of around nine per cent in the last year, were in no mood to be welcoming.

“With millions of Italians in economic difficulty, we cannot look after thousands of clandestine migrants, with 12,000 already having arrived so far this year,” Mr Salvini said.

Giorgia Meloni, the head of the hard-Right Brothers of Italy party, which is fast catching up with the League in popularity, called for Italy to organise a “naval blockade” to prevent smugglers’ boats reaching land.

“The situation on Lampedusa is literally explosive,” said Domenico Pianese, the secretary-general of a police union.

Migrants, wrapped in emergency thermal blankets, arriving on Lampedusa - Reuters
Migrants, wrapped in emergency thermal blankets, arriving on Lampedusa - Reuters

Since Sunday morning, 2,150 migrants had arrived on the tiny island, which lies south of Sicily and has for years been a target for economic migrants and refugees crossing the sea from Libya and Tunisia.

The island’s migrant reception centre has a capacity for just 200 people and has been overwhelmed by the influx. Around 600 of the new arrivals had to sleep on the dockside.

“If we have another day like yesterday, with an incessant succession of disembarking, it will no longer be possible to manage public and health safety,” said Mr Pianese.

The dramatic spike in the number of migrants reaching the island was explained, in part, by the onset of calm weather, making the passage from North Africa less perilous.

The large numbers were also facilitated by smugglers switching from using rubber dinghies to packing asylum seekers into large, steel-hulled fishing boats, which can hold 400 people or more.

Dinghies can be launched at night from remote beaches whereas ships have to leave from ports, suggesting complicity by Libyan authorities.

“The flow of migrants has changed, I’ve been saying it for weeks,” said Salvatore Martello, the mayor of Lampedusa. “We’re no longer seeing little boats with 15 or 20 people arriving from Tunisia but big dinghies and fishing boats, some of them with two decks, which can carry up to 300 people. They have been arriving one after the other, the biggest one had 400 people on board.”

Libyan authorities had “turned on the taps” of migrants seeking to reach Italy, he said.

So far this year, nearly 13,000 migrants and refugees have arrived.

That compares to just over 4,000 for the same period last year, and around 1,000 in the same period in 2019.

Nearly 13,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in Italy so far this year - Reuters
Nearly 13,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in Italy so far this year - Reuters

Ylva Johansson, the European Home Affairs Commissioner, called on other EU countries to take in the migrants.

“Faced with this huge amount of migrants arriving in very little time we need solidarity towards Italy and I urge other member States to support resettlements.

“I know it is harder to manage migrant flows during the pandemic but it is possible to do so and it is time to show solidarity to Italy.”

Successive Italian governments have complained for years that the rest of Europe fails to pull its weight in taking in asylum seekers and that promises of resettlement often come to little.

A senior UN official said the numbers, although high, should be manageable.

“The fact that over this weekend, we have witnessed again, arrivals through the central Mediterranean is further proof that ... Europe needs predictable mechanisms to deal with these matters,” said Filippo Grandi, Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Yes, there were several boats coming but we're talking about manageable numbers: through a rational and agreed mechanism this would be very manageable, in our opinion.”

There should also be a “fair mechanism of return to their countries of those that are not recognised as refugees,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Perrie Edwards is pregnant: Another Little Mix star is expecting

    She'll be joining Leigh-Anne Pinnock in becoming a mum this year.

  • COVID-Free Island Residents Freak Out as 2,000 Migrants Land at Once

    Carlos Gil/GettyROME—Last week, Salvatore Martello, the mayor of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, which is just 8 square miles in area, bragged that his island was nearly COVID-free after all of its residents would soon be fully vaccinated.Now, islanders are panicking after more than 2,000 migrants and refugees from all over unvaccinated Africa started arriving in smugglers’ boats on Saturday. By Sunday, 20 boats in all had arrived, carrying some 2,000 desperate souls who had somehow skirted the Libyan Coast Guard and made it all the way across the calm sea.Migrants Rescued at Sea Between Death and HopeLocal business owners voiced concerns that the arrival of migrants en masse has already scared off many people planning their holidays. The owner of the Hotel Baja Turchese said he had received several cancellations by people who were coming because they thought the island would be COVID-free.“The migrants change the dynamic, because even if they have to quarantine and get tested, they have already potentially brought the virus back to the island,” he told The Daily Beast.But many of the asylum-seekers escaping to the island had no choice but to flee the poverty, violence, and persecution they faced in their home countries.On Monday, most of the migrants had been processed and, based on their interviews, were primarily from sub-Saharan Africa, including countries like Eritrea and Somalia that have not yet received a single dose of anti-COVID vaccines. Others were migrant workers who had been laboring in the oil fields of conflict-ridden Libya, where they suffered through consistent wage theft, discrimination and waves of violent civil strife.Because the tiny reception center on the island is not conducive to social distancing, most were made to sleep on the hot pavement under the scorching sun in the dock area to avoid potentially infecting islanders. Until Sunday, the migrant center had been empty for nearly two years.“The situation on Lampedusa is literally explosive,” Domenico Pianese, a police official, said in a statement to local media. “If we have another day like yesterday, with an incessant succession of disembarking, it won’t be possible to manage public and health safety.”The island, which is closer to North Africa than Europe, has long been a magnet for migrants who have crashed their rickety blue fishing boats onto its rocky shores. The island hit a near breaking point in 2011, when thousands of people escaping Arab Spring violence in North Africa arrived.Libya’s Migrant ‘Holding Areas’ Have Become Death CampsBut in 2014, when NGO rescue boats started patrolling the seas after Italy’s government-sponsored Mare Nostrum rescue mission ended, boats carrying migrants were often intercepted and rarely made it to Lampedusa, allowing the island to beef up its tourism industry. This summer, they were hoping for a windfall with stir-crazy Europeans looking for remote beaches and guaranteed sun.It is unclear if Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s recent trip to Libya in any way changed the Libyan Coast Guard’s response to the latest exodus. Italy has trained and funded the Libyan coastguards and supplied them with boats, even as they have been accused of—and caught on video committing—horrific human rights abuses, including shooting at and leaving migrants to drown.When they are intercepted by Libyan coastguards, the migrants are usually taken to squalid detention centers until smugglers, working with complicit guards, try to get them across the sea again. On Monday, the Libyan coastguards stopped some 600 migrants on several smuggler ships from departing, according to UNHCR.The migrants and refugees that arrived will all have to quarantine and be tested, Martello says, and many will isolate on ferries docked off the island or be shuttled to the considerably larger land mass of Sicily. A massive ship is on its way to the island to offer additional accommodation. The bulk of the tests should be done by the end of the week. No COVID test results have yet been released.So far this year, some 12,000 migrants have made it across the sea to Italy—four times the number that made it last year in the same time frame. They have come either on their own in fishing boats or were rescued by one of just a couple of NGO boats allowed to deliver them to land. Late Monday, the NGO group Alarm Phone, which tries to alert authorities to boats in trouble, reported that around 400 people were languishing on boats between Malta and Lampedusa. By nightfall, no one had rescued them.In April, Italy was criticized by humanitarian groups after ignoring distress calls from a boat off Libya, which eventually capsized. At least 130 people were thought to have drowned in that accident. So far this year, around 500 migrants are known to have died at sea trying to reach safety. And they won’t be the last, especially if the group on Lampedusa are viewed only as COVID threats.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New York Board of Regents Urges All School Districts to Develop Diversity and Equity Policies

    The New York Board of Regents unanimously adopted a new statewide policy statement Monday that urges school districts to implement diversity and equity policies and prioritize curriculum detailing the history of racism in America. The policy says that the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion will “empower students from all backgrounds to visualize successful futures for themselves and provide them with a sense of belonging and self worth.” Board members emphasized to school districts the importance of exposing students to diverse identity groups and considering equity with regards to physical ability, gender, and socio-economic status. The board suggests that all school districts “should consider acknowledging the role that racism and bigotry have played, and continue to play, in the American story.” The notice acknowledges that district-level decisions are enacted at the local level but nonetheless demands the districts adopt the recommended policies. The board expects “all school districts and institutions of higher education will develop and implement policies and practices that advance diversity, equity and inclusion — and that they will implement such policies and practices with fidelity and urgency.” “We recognize that the decision to adopt a (diversity, equity and inclusion) policy, as well as the contents of such a policy, are ultimately matters of local discretion,” the statement reads. “However, the Regents believe strongly that there is a moral and an economic imperative to remove the inequities that stand in the way of success for whole segments of New York’s student population.” Some policies suggested in the notice include establishing a district diversity, equity, and inclusion committee, reevaluating and updating curriculum, enhancing teacher practice and training, improving faculty diversity, and engaging family and community members. The board’s initiative comes as key Republican-dominated state legislatures have outright rejected and banned the incorporation of critical race theory in public school curricula. Public and private schools across the country have, over the course of the past year, increasingly adopted curricula based on critical race theory, which holds that the defining feature of American society is the existence of a race and gender-based hierarchy. Regents Chancellor Lester Young denied Monday that the board was advocating for a critical race theory policy. “That is not what we are proposing,” he said. “We recognize the role that race and racism plays and we recognize our obligation to remove barriers that have been obstacles for segments of New York state’s population,” Young remarked. “But by no means are we advocating a race-based education system in New York state.”

  • Fact check: Yes, Nancy Pelosi tweet confused Willie Mays and Willie McCovey

    Claims that Pelosi confused Willie McCovey for Willie Mays' in a tweet are true. Archived pages confirm the account deleted the tweet.

  • U.S. State Department eases travel advisories for UK, Israel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department said on Monday it has eased travel advisory ratings for the United Kingdom and Israel after raising both countries to its highest warning level last month amid COVID-19 concerns. The State Department lowered the UK to a "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" rating and lowered Israel to "Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution." It was the second reduction in Israel's rating in recent weeks.

  • The U.S. Is Entering a New COVID-19 Vaccination Crisis

    Supply is no longer the problem—demand is

  • Orange Sherbet Punch

    Time to break out your old punch bowl.

  • Qatar ruler in Saudi Arabia for first time since rift eased

    Qatar’s ruling emir visited Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time since signing a declaration with the kingdom and other Arab Gulf states to ease a years-long rift and end an embargo that had frayed ties among important U.S. allies and security partners. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was greeted at the airport by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, according to Saudi and Qatari state-run media. The meeting highlights how ties between the neighbors are improving following a decision earlier this year by Saudi Arabia to end its more than three-year-long embargo of the tiny and wealthy Gulf state.

  • Five undocumented children, including infant, abandoned at border

    "It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere," an official said.

  • French pilot files legal complaint for being used for fighter jet target practice in 'hazing ritual'

    A French pilot has filed a legal complaint over allegations air force colleagues tied him to a target and ordered fighter jets overhead to open fire around him in a terrifying "hazing ritual”. The pilot, who has not been named, alleges he was bound, blindfolded and bundled into the back of a pickup truck before being driven at breakneck speed to a secret location on the Mediterranean island of Corsica in 2019. Roughly removed from the vehicle, he was tied to a post with a red cross placed above his head at Solenzara air base, reads the legal complaint. He then heard what sounded like fighter jets opening fire and dropping shells around him for 20 minutes, with munitions landing at an estimated distance of 500 meters (about 1,640 feet). The complaint reads that "simulated shots" were also fired directly towards the victim. The 30-year-old pilot is now suing the air force for “aggravated voluntary violence” and “deliberately placing others in danger” by “professionals, army staff and ranked officers”. The complaint alleges two superiors addressed him with "sarcastic remarks" before forcing the pilot to inflate and wear an inflatable maritime overflight outfit, raise his arms and stand as a "human clock.”

  • U.S. military ship fires 30 warning shots after encounter with Iranian vessels

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Coast Guard ship fired about 30 warning shots after 13 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came close to it and other American Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said on Monday. This is the second time within the last month that U.S. military vessels have had to fire warning shots because of what they said was unsafe behavior by Iranian vessels in the region, after a relative lull in such interactions over the past year. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the warning shots were fired after the Iranian fast boats came as close as 150 yards (450 feet) of six U.S. military vessels, including the USS Monterey, that were escorting the guided-missile submarine Georgia.

  • Factbox: The EU's proposed COVID-19 travel certificate

    European Union governments met on Tuesday to discuss progress on a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens travel more freely across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. * A COVID certificate would be handed out for free by health authorities in EU countries to people who received a vaccine, had a negative test or are immune, having recovered from COVID. * No one will be obliged to use the EU certificate, the European Parliament says.

  • The next few days will be crucial in deciding where the violence in Gaza and Jerusalem will lead

    The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is approaching a critical juncture as mass protests sweep across Jerusalem, Israeli forces carry out airstrikes in Gaza and waves of rockets continue to rain down on Israeli towns near the southern border. On Monday night, the Israeli military launched Operation Guardian of the Walls, a major offensive which as of Monday morning has already killed 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives. There are also reports of civilian casualties, including nine children according to Palestinian officials. The operation was in response to a rocket attack by Hamas on Jerusalem, which caused no deaths or serious injuries but was regarded as a major provocation by Israel. Meanwhile, clashes at the ancient al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City, as well as in Damascus Gate and the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, have wounded hundreds of Palestinians and two dozen Israeli police officers.

  • Man killed in Vancouver airport shooting

    A man was shot and killed at the Vancouver International Airport on Sunday.Canadian authorities said that the incident happened in the main terminal.CBC News reported that police were looking for one or more suspects in connection with the shooting. The airport said that it was working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and said that the situation had been contained. In a statement on Twitter, airport officials said, "our thoughts are with those impacted by today's incident.The airport is open and safe for airport workers and those who need to travel."It also recommended that passengers double-check with their respective airlines on their flight status.

  • Bystanders stop man who stabbed 4 at New Zealand supermarket

    Shoppers and staff at a New Zealand supermarket were being praised for their bravery Monday after authorities said they managed to stop a frenzied man from hurting others after he stabbed four people in a random attack, severely wounding three of them. New Zealand Police Superintendent Paul Basham said he'd watched CCTV footage of the attack at a Countdown supermarket in the city of Dunedin and the actions of the bystanders in detaining the man until police arrived was “nothing short of heroic.” Two of those wounded were supermarket staff members.

  • Missing Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Navalny reappears after three days - agencies

    A Siberian doctor who treated poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last year reappeared on Monday after being reported missing while on a hunting trip, Russian news agencies cited the regional government as saying. A search was launched in the forests of the Omsk region, about 2,200 km (1,370 miles) east of Moscow, after physician Alexander Murakhovsky left a forest hunting base in an all-terrain vehicle on Friday. Murakhovsky exited the forest himself and made contact with residents of the village of Basly, RIA news agency quoted the Omsk regional government as saying.

  • Woman killed, man injured after confronting couple stealing TV, Washington cops say

    A couple was arrested for the Yakima shooting after stealing the TV from a party.

  • At least 9 killed, 21 hurt in Russia school shooting

    Russian officials say a gunman attacked a school in the city of Kazan and nine people were killed and 21 wounded. Kazan is a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow. The gunman has been arrested. (May 11)

  • 'Extraordinary discovery:' Remains of nine Neanderthals found in Italian cave; they were likely killed and eaten by hyenas

    Archaeologists have discovered the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome. The oldest remains date from 90,000-100,000 years ago.

  • Sotheby’s New NYC ‘Emporium’ Offers a Rotating Selection of Art, Watches and Luxury Collectibles

    Every month the retail store will showcase a new selection of luxury goods curated by a rotating cast of tastemakers.