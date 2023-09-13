Situation in Marinka and Avdiivka escalates, Russians are on offensive – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, has announced that there is an escalation of the situation in Marinka and Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians have increased the number of their attacks and assaults.

Source: Maliar on the air of the national 24/7 newscast, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "In regards to the east, the situation has escalated in Marinka and Avdiivka. The Russians increased the number of attacks there. Moreover, they began to storm [Ukrainian positions - ed.]."

Details: Maliar recalled that the Russians have been unsuccessfully trying to take control of Avdiivka and Marinka for more than a year. According to the deputy minister, they "actually completely wiped out these two settlements".

Now, according to Maliar, the Russians have also begun to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which signifies that they have not abandoned their plans to capture cities.

In turn, a slight decrease in activity by the Russian forces is recorded on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. In particular, the number of battles there has decreased significantly, as the deputy minister noted.

At the same time, she stressed that the Russians are gathering new forces and that their plan to capture Kupiansk, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, has not been abandoned.

On the Bakhmut front, according to the deputy minister, Ukraine’s Armed Forces are "consistently making gains".

Speaking about the situation in the south, Maliar said that there is an advance by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Quote: "And in these areas, where there are successes, we are strengthening our positions. But if we talk about liberated settlements, the Russians simply do not want to give up. In the area of Robotyne, for example, very serious battles are ongoing."

