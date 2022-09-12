'Situation more difficult by the hour': Ukrainian forces break through to Russian border. Live updates.

Ukraine took several more northeastern villages Monday as the invaded nation's counteroffensive gained momentum, forcing Moscow to withdraw overwhelmed troops from the region.

A Russian-installed official in the Kharkiv region said Ukrainian forces outnumbered Russian troops by 8-to-1 and had broken through to the Russian border. Vitaly Ganchev told the state-owned Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday “the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour.”

Kyiv’s sudden momentum comes after months of little movement, save Russia's small gains in the Donbas region. Ukraine's encouraging counteroffensive has lifted morale and provoked some rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked 200 days since the war began by lauding the efforts of his military.

"The world is impressed. The enemy is panicking," Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine is proud of you, believes in you, prays for you, and is waiting for you."

Institute for the Study of War: Ukraine 'routing' Russian forces

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War issued an assessment Monday saying the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv was "routing Russian forces and collapsing Russia’s northern Donbas axis." Russian forces are not conducting a controlled withdrawal but rather "hurriedly fleeing" southeastern Kharkiv Oblast to escape encirclement around Izyum.

"Ukrainian forces have penetrated Russian lines to a depth of up to (45 miles) in some places and captured over 1,150 square miles of territory in the past five days since Sept. 6 – more territory than Russian forces have captured in all their operations since April," the assessment says.

Russian official: 'Total surrender' of Ukraine forces might be demanded

A former president and prime minister of Russia on Monday dismissed reports of Ukrainian gains and warned the Kremlin might ultimately demand "total surrender" of the Kyiv regime. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of his nation's Security Council, alluded to Zelenskyy’s refusal to conduct a dialogue "with those who put forward ultimatums."

"The current 'ultimatums' are a warm-up for kids, a preview of demands to be made in the future," Medvedev said. "He (Zelenskyy) knows them: the total surrender of the Kiev regime on Russia's terms," Medvedev warned.

Natural gas prices in Europe reach 7-week low

European natural gas prices fell to their lowest level in seven weeks on Monday. ICE Dutch TTF gas futures for October, the European benchmark, were down 7.3% to about about $195 per megawatt hour. That's down more than 40% from the all-time high of around $350 less than three weeks ago.

Analysts credited Europe's efforts to stock up ahead of winter, proposed caps on Russian gas prices and a more positive outlook on the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman vague on Putin's confidence in military

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked whether the country's military leadership continues to enjoy Putin's supports, said only that "the special military operation continues and will continue until all the goals that were initially set are achieved." Peskov declined to comment on reports that the commander of the Western Military District had been fired, saying that was an issue for Russia's Defense Ministry.

Russian Defense Ministry announced Sunday the "regrouping" of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region to step up efforts in the Donetsk.

