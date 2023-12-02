Situation near Bakhmut is active, Ukrainian Armed Forces assault on occasion

The Ukrainian defenders are trying to launch an offensive whenever the opportunity arises on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Volodymyr Fito, head of the Public Relations Service of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Fito: "The situation on the Bakhmut front is quite active; Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks. The enemy is actively using aircraft if the weather allows it...

We can see that the weather does not greatly affect artillery fire. Before carrying out assault operations, the Russian occupiers are actively shelling Ukrainian positions."

Fito said that fighting is taking place in the south and in the north of Bakhmut.

"Our military is in active defence, but at the best opportunity, they switch to offensive actions and improve their tactical position."

Details: Fito said that the Russian occupying forces are trying to recapture their previously lost positions, but they are not succeeding.

They are trying to storm with the groups Storm, Storm Z and Storm V, which are formed from formerly imprisoned military personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!