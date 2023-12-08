Situation at Poland-Ukraine border remains dire – border guards

There are about 3300 trucks on the Polish-Ukrainian border

Nearly 3,300 trucks are stranded at the Poland-Ukraine border, with traffic blockades persisting at four crossing points, said Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko, Ukriform reports.

The longest queues of about 1,200 and 850 trucks are reported at the Shehyni and the Rava-Ruska checkpoints respectively.

“There are slightly smaller queues on other routes [to the border crossings],” said Demchenko. “Unfortunately, the situation at the Ukrainian-Polish border for truck passage remains virtually unchanged. The traffic blockades continue at four crossings. There are approximately3,300 trucks waiting in queues on the Polish side towards Ukraine, as of this morning, according to information from our Polish colleagues.”

The most challenging traffic conditions persist at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska crossings.

“Only an insignificant number of vehicles are crossing the border daily both exiting Poland and entering Poland,” Demchenko said. “The best situation with traffic is observed at the Krakivets crossing, but it is still far worse than before November 6.”

Read also: Ukrainians warned of possible food price spike for Christmas holidays amid ongoing Polish border blockade

“1,200-1,300 trucks crossed the border in both directions daily through the Yahodyn checkpoint [before the blockade], said Demchenko. “And only 160 trucks were recorded crossing the border in the last 24 hours.”

Polish border guards allow humanitarian and some essential cargo to pass, but it cannot be said that all carrying this cargo can cross the border without problems. Negotiations with the Polish side continue.

Polish carriers started a border strike with Ukraine on Nov. 6. The protesters' demands include: making Ukrainian carriers require permits again, tightening the ECMT transportation rules for foreign carriers, banning the possibility of registering companies in Poland if the company's accounts are not in the EU, a separate line in the eQueue system for vehicles with EU license plates, a separate line at all borders for empty trucks, and access to the Shlyakh system.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine