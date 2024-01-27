Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that neither Russia nor Ukraine can fully answer what happened during the crash of the Il-76 aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Budanov on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Unfortunately, we must state that neither side can fully answer what happened there.

Russia's position is clear – to blame Ukraine for everything. However, there are a number of factors that are not clear for this position. First and foremost, they did not show the fields strewn with corpses and remains, as they should have done in order to blame Ukraine as much as possible. But they didn't even do that. That is, the situation is not fully clear.

If it happened as Russia claims, why did Russia hide the bodies for several days and continue to hide them? It was supposed to show them to the whole world: 'Look, Ukrainians are murderers.' But there are no bodies, there is nothing."

Background:

