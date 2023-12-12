SIU Medicine, District 186 pair up for holiday giveaway; Here are others needing help

McClernand Elementary School first grader Paislee Paoni-Baker, 7, reacts as third-year SIU School of Medicine student Sophie Mounce puts her on a new pair of shoes at the school Tuesday. Mounce was one of several SIU students and faculty participating in "Shoes That Fit," a national program that gives new shoes and socks to schoolchildren.

SIU School of Medicine medical students in the pediatric interest group provided more than 40 McClernand Elementary School students shoes and socks Tuesday through the national Shoes That Fit program.

Last week, SIU Medicine students gave away shoes and socks at Enos Elementary School.

District 186 staff at the respective schools identified students needing new shoes, measured their feet, and sent sizes to medical students, who purchased the new tennis shoes and socks using donations.

Since 2007, the medical school has provided more than 1,200 pairs of shoes to area students.

Third year SIU School of Medicine student Molly Smith measures the foot of McClernand Elementary School first grader Cherish Thomas, 6, at the school Tuesday as part of the "Shoes That Fit" program. The medical school has provided more than 1,200 pairs of shoes to area students since 2007.

Here are other charitable groups still seeking donations for upcoming giveaways.

Toy giveaway

Springfield Police Officer Lamar Moore and First Class Barbershop will hold their fifth annual toy giveaway at the Springfield NAACP building, 801 S. 11th St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Children must be present to receive gifts.

Any donations (monetary or gift contributions) will be accepted at the SPD front desk located in Municipal Center East, 800 E. Monroe St., through Saturday.

Toys For Tots

Sangamon County Toys for Tots will hold its One Stop Christmas Shop at White Oaks Mall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Families who applied and were approved show up at an assigned time slot and get to pick out what toys they want for their children. This year, 656 applications were approved by the Salvation Army to support 1,819 children.

McClernand Elementary School fourth grader Jazzlynn Davis, 10, looks over one of the shoes she was trying on with of the help of third year SIU School of Medicine student Molly Smith Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. The medical school has provided more than 1,200 pairs of shoes to area students through the "Shoes That Fit" program since 2007.

Additionally, Blue Cross Blue Shield will be handing out food bags and other agencies will be giving away diapers and wipes; hats and gloves; socks and blankets.

Volunteers are still needed. Go to the Sangamon County Toys For Tots website to sign up.

Coat and diaper drive

State Farm Insurance agent Mark Cortesi and Capitol Radio Group are conducting a coat and diaper drive on Friday.

The event kicks off at Harvest Market, 3000 S. Veterans Pkwy., with a live broadcast on WTAX from 6 to 9 a.m. It continues at the State Farm office, 924 Clocktower Dr., with a live broadcast on WDBR from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

The community is asked to bring new or gently used coats and jackets of all sizes to benefit GrantMiddle School. Donations of larger-size diapers, pullups, baby wipes, coats, hats and glovesfor young children will benefit The Parent Place. All items can be brought to either Harvest Market or the State Farm office.

Friend-In-Deed

Friend-In-Deed and Central Illinois Food Bank again partner for a drive-through food giveaway at 3 p.m., on Dec. 20 at the food bank, 1937 E. Cook St. Drivers should line up on McCreery Avenue headed south. Overflow traffic will be routed to nearby Chamberlain ballpark.

To donate, go to the Friend-in-Deed website at www.friend-in-deed.org. The "donate" button is in upper right corner.

Checks can be mailed to Friend-In-Deed, P.O. Box 142, Springfield IL 62705.

Checks or cash can also be given to tellers at any Illinois National Bank drive-up or walk-in facility. There are branches in Springfield at 322 E. Capitol Ave.; 2601 Chatham Rd.; 2450 N. Dirksen Pkwy.; 2849 S. Sixth St. and 3150 W. Wabash Ave.

In the area, there are branches at 100 E. Plummer Blvd., Chatham; 205 E. Jefferson, Mt. Pulaski, 106 W. Main St., Pleasant Plains, and 409 N. Seventh St., Riverton.

