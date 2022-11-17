Six of 19 French bulldogs stolen from Port St. Lucie recovered; police identify suspects

PORT ST. LUCIE — Six of 19 French bulldogs reported stolen from a home this month have been recovered, and Port St. Lucie police identified four people they say are linked to the incident.

The bulldogs were reported taken Nov. 4 from a residence in the 1000 block of Southwest Fenway Road. Breeders live in the home, according to police Cmdr. Leo Niemczyk.

French bulldogs, thefts of which have made national headlines, can be worth thousands of dollars each.

A famous theft was in February 2021, when a thief shot musician Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole two of her three French bulldogs in California. They were recovered days later and five people later were arrested, according to USA Today. In 2021 alone, there were a string of French bulldog thefts around the country.

In the Port St. Lucie theft, a bedroom window at the home was shattered when the residents weren’t there, and the dogs, valued at more than $100,000, stolen, police said.

Detectives and the SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home of a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman in Port St. Lucie and recovered five of the French bulldog puppies.

The two were arrested on charges including grand theft and dealing in stolen property, police said.

A sixth French bulldog that had been sold was recovered in Indiantown.

Police said two more people believed to be involved were identified as detectives and Stuart Police executed a search warrant at the home of an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old in Stuart.

Niemczyk said the search warrants were executed Nov. 8, with the Stuart location being searched first.

“We had a tip that led us to the apartment in Stuart," Niemczyk said. "Once we got that rolling, we were able to develop probable cause to get a search warrant for that apartment, interviewed the residents there, processed recovered evidence."

The 18-year-old is in the Martin County Jail and will face charges including burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Police are trying to find the 20-year-old. Police continue to investigate, noting 13 of the bulldogs are still missing.

“I’m hoping that some people might recognize that perhaps they bought one of these stolen pups recently," Niemczyk said. "I'm hoping that maybe someone might reach out to us.”

Those with information are asked to call investigators at 772-871-5172.

