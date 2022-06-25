Six out of 80 occupiers left in one unit in Kharkiv region - interception by Ukrainian intelligence

DENYS KARLOVSKYI — SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 16:51

A Russian occupier told a compatriot of his on the phone that after fighting in Kharkiv Oblast, only 6 occupiers remain out of 80 troops in his unit.

Source: Interception by the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Yesterday they went on the offensive. I looked at the plan and I said, guys, well, f**k you. I’m not going with you. You’ll be f**ked over.

They say that the whole division was destroyed in armoured vehicles.

I was already thinking of cutting and running. We don’t get time off, for f**k’s sake. Like, there’s an offensive, what time off? Like, they don’t pay the money, no one can substitute. And they’ve just chucked [us] here like cannon fodder… About eighty people have already f**ked off. There’s about six of us left."

Details: From the occupier's conversation, it is clear that the Russian military command is deliberately leaving wounded soldiers to die on the battlefield, even if they ask to be evacuated.

Background: On 15 June the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence published an intercepted telephone conversation in which an occupier explains to his wife that he may die unless they are taken out of Ukrainian territory very soon.