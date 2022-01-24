Six adults found dead when officers go to home for welfare check, Wisconsin cops say

Six people were found dead inside a Wisconsin home, and now police are searching for whoever is responsible.

Officers in Milwaukee were dispatched to a home for a welfare check around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, when they found the bodies of four adult males and one adult female, Milwaukee Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said during a press briefing.

The chief medical examiner in Milwaukee County later said an additional male was found at the location, increasing the death toll to six. The relationship between the victims is not known.

Police did not comment on a cause of death of the six individuals and Formolo said autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

“The motive and information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now,” said Formolo, who added there is no threat to the community.

The welfare check was made when “citizens of our community had concerns about the occupants that resided there,” the assistant police chief said.

“This is ridiculous,” Arnitta Holliman, director of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention, said during the news briefing streamed by Fox6. “The community is tired. We are tired of seeing people’s lives snuffed out too soon in preventable situations.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

“The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific,” Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement to WISN. “First, I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief of those who have lost loved ones.”

