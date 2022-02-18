Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The first African countries selected to receive the technology necessary to produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, a summit meeting of European Union and African Union nations heard on Friday.

The six countries will receive the technology from the World Health Organization's global mRNA vaccine hub based in South Africa, with the aim to help them start producing vaccines as soon as possible.

In a bid to help poor countries to produce their own vaccine, the World Health Organization last year teamed up with local companies and scientists to replicate the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Africa currently produces just 1% of coronavirus vaccines. According to WHO figures, only 11% of the population in Africa is fully vaccinated, compared with the global average of about 50%.

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the Brussels summit meeting that although more than 10 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally, billions of people still remain unvaccinated.

“The tragedy, of course, is that billions of people are yet to benefit from these life-saving tools," he said, calling for an urgent increase of local production of shots in poor countries.

In addition to transferring the vaccine technology, the EU has been exporting millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa. The 27-nation bloc said it has supplied Africa with almost 145 million doses, with a goal of reaching at least 450 million shots by the summer.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday's announcement “means mutual respect, mutual recognition" of what African nations can contribute as well as bringing in investment to the continent.

But Ramaphosa repeated his call for lifting patent protections on coronavirus vaccines that he believes would allow more manufacturers to produce the shots. The EU remains opposed to the move, favoring instead individual deals with companies for technology transfers and know-how.

The decision is up to the 164-member World Trade Organization. If just one country votes against a patent protection waiver, the proposal will fail.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said talks on patents should continue because expanding vaccinations globally is key.

“ Otherwise we will see more variants and the next variant might be even (more) dangerous than (the ones that) we have seen,” said Marin.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this story

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • D.C.'s nightlife and culture comeback

    After a tumultuous couple of years for the food, beverage, and entertainment industries, the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture’s new director, Solana Vander Nat, says a comeback is near.“The reason I wanted this position is because I want to be part of the solution that revitalizes D.C.’s nightlife economy,” Vander Nat, who worked and owned a business in the industry before becoming D.C.’s ‘nightlife mayor,’ tells Axios. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology in WHO project

    CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -The World Health Organization said on Friday six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia - would be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines. The technology transfer project, launched last year, aims to help low- and middle-income countries manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards. mRNA is the advanced technology used by companies such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for their COVID-19 shots.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in BioNTech 2 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Since then, however, this biotech company has been closely linked to a product that has at least been mentioned in every household -- and that's the coronavirus vaccine. Big-pharma Pfizer joined forces with BioNTech in the early days of the pandemic to develop and commercialize the product. In fact, it accounts for 70% of vaccine doses distributed in the U.S. and European Union through early February.

  • Charities say Moderna patents could hit Africa COVID vaccine hub

    Moderna Inc has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears among charities that the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot, although a Moderna spokeswoman said it did not plan to do so. Moderna spokeswoman Colleen Hussey confirmed it had filed for patents "related to both the COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna's platform technology" in South Africa and elsewhere, after a group of 60 Africa-based charities raised concerns about them. But she reiterated Moderna's October 2020 pledge not to enforce its COVID-19 related patents during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • A chat between 2 Rockford basketball stars showed how rivals also can be friends

    Boylan's Joey Appino and Auburn's Rob Chaney have been competing against each other since 2nd grade and are more friendly rivals than arch rivals.

  • ‘Devil’ didn’t make KC mother kill her 6-year-old son. What signs were missed?

    Mental health resources are far too few in Jackson County. | Editorial

  • Changes for squeegee boys in Baltimore City

    Changes for squeegee boys in Baltimore City

  • New U.S. FDA chief says he will prioritize fighting misinformation

    Misinformation about science is increasingly prevalent and a significant public health threat that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will focus on fighting, incoming Commissioner Robert Califf said on Thursday. Califf, who was sworn in on Thursday, did not specify any particular misinformation the FDA should fight, but millions of Americans still refuse COVID-19 vaccines, with many conservative media outlets and Republicans in the U.S. Congress spreading doubt about their effectiveness. Healthcare workers say misinformation is the single most important factor influencing people who refuse to get vaccinated while COVID-19 kills around 2,200 Americans a day, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.

  • California gives people leaving prison just $200 to start over. After 50 years, that could change

    The ‘gate money’ the state offers is ‘insufficient to survive’, one activist says, and can contribute to recidivism A California lawmaker wants to increase the ‘gate money’ that people receive upon release from prison for the first time in nearly 50 years. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP A California lawmaker wants to increase the allowance that people released from prison receive to cover basic needs for the first time in nearly 50 years. Sydney Kamlager, a state senator representing Los Angeles, i

  • Tom Brady has hilarious Matthew Stafford tweet during Rams parade

    Hall of Fame advice from the future Hall of Famer:

  • European Gas Falls as Russia Agrees to Meet U.S. Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell after the U.S. said Russia had agreed to meet to discuss Ukraine, alleviating some concerns about geopolitical risks to supply.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Bu

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy at Unbelievable Bargains

    These stocks have tremendous growth prospects that make their current valuations look really attractive.

  • Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley Breakup? See the Post That's Raising Eyebrows

    Just days before news broke that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had called off their engagement, the NFL player posted about “growth opportunities on and off the field."

  • Rudy Giuliani Throws Tantrum About Eminem Taking a Knee at the Super Bowl

    “Why doesn’t he go to another country?" disgraced former mayor asked

  • Massachusetts high school football player attacked, sexually assaulted by teammates, father says

    Police and the district attorney are pursuing charges against seven students in connection with the case, but the teen's father says that is not enough.

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Wichita mom headed to prison for killing man who allegedly beat son with baseball bat

    “Caring compassionate people are capable of great rage in situations when they perceive others have suffered wrongs. ... What happened the night of this case was the perfect storm for her acting out on her fear and anger,” the mother’s lawyer wrote.

  • Five Christian School Officials Hid Horrific Locker Room Sex Assault, Police Say

    Midland County Sheriff’s OfficeFive officials at a private Christian academy in Texas are facing felony charges over accusations they failed to notify authorities after a ninth-grader reported being sexually assaulted by an older student during a hazing incident on “freshman initiation day.”The three administrators and two athletic coaches at Midland Christian School are identified in an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast as Superintendent Jared Owen Lee, secondary school Princ

  • Riverside parents arrested for sexual abuse of two children

    Parents in Riverside are behind bars after police say the couple's children were abused for possibly several years.

  • Ohio woman shot 14 times by stranger, lives to tell the story

    A Youngstown woman says all she can do is thank God after she was shot 14 times and is still alive.