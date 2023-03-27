Six alleged New Haven gang members indicted on murder, racketeering charges

Six alleged New Haven gang members have been indicted on racketeering charges in connection with an investigation into two homicides and 10 attempted murders, federal officials said.

The indictment came down from a federal grand jury in Bridgeport against alleged members of the Exit 8 street gang for drug trafficking and firearm offenses, as well as a number of violent acts amid a gang war, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Those charged include Jaedyn Rivera, also known as “Jae Honcho,” 22; Tyjon Preston, also known as “TJ,” 20; Samuel Douglas, also known as “Blamm,” 24; Quaymar Suggs, 19; Kiveon Hyman, also known as “Tiny, ” 25; and Donell Allick, Jr., also known as “D-Nice,” 24.

All six suspects are being detained in federal custody after the indictment was unsealed Friday.

“The individuals indicted and arrested in this case must now face the consequences for their alleged reign of violent and destructive behaviors in our community,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Fuller said in a statement. “New Haven residents can rest assured that we are working to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods.”

Several agencies — including the FBI, ATF, DEA, New Haven police, New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office — have been investigating an ongoing gang war between Exit 8 members and rival gangs in the Hill section of New Haven and other areas of the city. Since 2018, federal officials said, Exit 8 members have killed at least two people and have shot and tried to kill 10 others. Most of the attempted homicides involved rival gang members, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal officials also allege the Exit 8 gang — which gets its name from the Exit 8 area off of Interstate 91 — shared and used firearms and distributed narcotics. They also “celebrated” their drug trafficking and acts of violence through text messages and social media, federal officials allege.

The indictment charges all six suspects with racketeering conspiracy. Rivera and Preston also face assault and weapon charges, and Douglas is facing a narcotics distribution offense.

“Gun violence will not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement. “No child should have to live in a community overrun by gun violence, and no parent or other family member should have to live with the fear and trauma that such violence causes.”

Avery continued, “We know that in New Haven, and in other cities in Connecticut, a very small number of young men involved in gang activity are responsible for a large percentage of shootings and other mayhem that occur there.”